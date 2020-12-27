Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper, passes away at 41; WWE, AEW stars pay tribute

By ANI

NEW YORK: Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper among the fans of WWE, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41.

Huber's wife Amanda on Instagram clarified that Jon passed away after a hard-fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue.

"The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue," wrote Amanda on Instagram.

Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his presence helped him create countless moments in the ring.

"After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success," said WWE in an official release.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/hZnBguE4Mj — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020

As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos.

After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.

Harper and Eric Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34.

Moments after the news broke, co-wrestlers and fans from across the world paid tribute to the charismatic star on social media.

AEW Owner Tony Khan paid tribute to Huber in a Twitter post.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan said on Twitter.

I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2020

Totally devastated over the loss of Jon”Luke/Brodie”,such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 27, 2020

I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber...an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling. https://t.co/E94sdqmiMB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020

Some additional info on the passing of Brodie Lee, aka former WWE star Luke Harper, via his wife’s IG. #RIPBrodie Gone way too soon. This one hurts. The guy had so much more to give.



My condolences to all of you who knew him. My heart hurts for all of you. Hang in there. pic.twitter.com/3ZJksm1JDJ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 27, 2020

Amazing talent ....

Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020

