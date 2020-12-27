STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper, passes away at 41; WWE, AEW stars pay tribute

Published: 27th December 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Jon Huber aka Luke Harper

Wrestler Jon Huber aka Luke Harper (Photo | WWE)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper among the fans of WWE, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41.

Huber's wife Amanda on Instagram clarified that Jon passed away after a hard-fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue.

"The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue," wrote Amanda on Instagram.

Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his presence helped him create countless moments in the ring.

"After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success," said WWE in an official release.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos.

After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.

Harper and Eric Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34.

Moments after the news broke, co-wrestlers and fans from across the world paid tribute to the charismatic star on social media.

AEW Owner Tony Khan paid tribute to Huber in a Twitter post.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan said on Twitter.

