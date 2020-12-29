STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Want to breach 90-metre barrier next year, says javelin ace Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj, along with other members of the country's elite javelin contingent, has been training in Bhubaneswar. The 23-year-old spoke about his goals, preparations and absence from social media.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Neeraj Chopra has a simple target for 2021. Break his existing personal record (88.06 m) and, if possible, breach the 90 m mark — the gold standard in men's javelin. To achieve that goal, he, along with other members of the country's elite javelin contingent, has been training in the city's Kalinga Stadium. In an interaction, the 23-year-old spoke about that goal, his preparations and his absence from social media. Excerpts:

On feeling the pressure to perform

I feel honoured that the country is showing faith in me for an Olympic medal. I never took it as pressure or anything.

On his preparation

Because of the pandemic, I lost a year without full training. Thank god, we have at least got the chance to start camp. It is now progressing in a scientific manner. I am looking forward to clinching a medal at the Olympics.

On goals for 2021

Want to proceed step by step. First target is to break my personal best and aim for 90m plus distance.

On India's standing in the world of javelin

Our current bunch is the best the country has produced. We are No 2 or No 3 in the world. We have challenged countries like Germany, Chinese Taipei and Czech Republic in different international meets.

On what his advice will be to new generation athletes

Do not hurry as patience is important, always look to set long term targets. In a lot of cases, junior athletes are facing a lot of injuries early on in their careers because of an overload in training. Try and avoid that. In the modern context, sport is very scientific and technical, so follow the guidelines put down by the coaches. Lastly, there is no shortcut for success.

On how tough it is to make a career in his field (athletics)

No doubt that cricket is the most popular sport in our country. But the attention given to other sports is changing. With the support of the Sports Authority of India, sporting infrastructure, coaching and support given to athletes has changed a lot. Many coroporate houses like JSW, Go Sports and a few others have come forward to sponsor. It's a very positive development.

On his absence from social media

Yes, I have not been active because of my training. I am also waiting for some achievement to post on my Twitter handle.

On facilities at Kalinga Stadium

Odisha came out in a very big way to support different sports. The infrastructure is of international standards and the hospitality is fabulous. Personally, I love the stadium as I set a new meet record during the 2017 Asian Championships. The state has been noticed by many in the fraternity for its unconditional love for sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp