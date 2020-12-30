STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talks on to include fans during wrestling nationals

As per the fresh SOP, spectators will be allowed up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the total capacity of the stadium for outdoor events.

India's Sakshi Malik (red) wrestles with Kirghyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in their women's 58kg freestyle bronze medal match during the wrestling event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to allow spectators during its nationals scheduled in January and February. In the wake of standard operating procedure and guidelines issued by sports ministry on December 26 for organising sports competitions in the country in a Covid-19 environment, the WFI has written to organisers’ seeking their response on the matter. “Yes, the nationals might see spectators in the stands,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, told this daily. 

As per the fresh SOP, spectators will be allowed up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the total capacity of the stadium for outdoor events. However, for closed spaces there is a ceiling of 200 persons which can be further reduced to 100 persons or less by the state/UT governments based on their assessment. The 65th senior men’s freestyle national championship is scheduled at Chandra Mauli Pandey Kushti Academy in Noida on January 23 and 24.

The women’s nationals will be held at Holy Light Senior Secondary School, Laramda in Agra on January 30 and 31. The Greco-Roman event will be held at Jagjit Singh Academy in Jalandhar, Punjab on February 20 and 21. Wrestling nationals are usually held in a closed space. “We want spectators, but it’s the organisers who ultimately have to decide whether they can do it or not. Also, they have to keep local Covid guidelines in mind.

So we have asked them to speak to state governments and other authorities concerned,” said a WFI official. Jagjit Singh Saroya, whose academy will host Greco-Roman event, also affirmed that talks are going on whether to allow crowd. “We want spectators, but it all depends on the response we get,” Singh said.

