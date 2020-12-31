Olympic bronze and World Cup winning hockey player Michael Kindo passes away

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Michael Kindo, hockey legend and one of the finest defenders of the game, is no more. The Olympian passed away at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here on Thursday. He was 76. Unwell for the last couple of years, Kindo was admitted to IGH in the morning and succumbed to multi-organ failure. His death left the sports fraternity in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, popularly known as the cradle of hockey in Odisha, in shock and grief.

Kindo played at right full back position and was the original rock of Indian hockey. He played three Men’s Hockey World Cup in 1971, 1973 and 1975 where India bagged bronze, silver and gold medals respectively. He also represented in the 1972 Olympic Games where India secured a bronze medal. Kindo received the Arjuna Award in 1972.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences at Kindo’s death. ‘Deeply saddened to know the passing away of hockey legend and Arjuna Awardee #MichaelKindo, a tribal icon and part of India’s World Cup winning team of 1975. My thoughts are with his family and fans,’ the CM tweeted.Indian hockey legend and chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey also condoled Kindo’s death.

Hockey legend Michael Kindo (73) who played in 3 World Cups including the one won in 1975 and member of the 1972 Summer Olympic passes away at IGH #Rourkela at 3.15 pm. He was unwell for sometie @XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpress . pic.twitter.com/jJMc48EyIo — Prasanjeet (@prasanjeet_TNIE) December 31, 2020

Michael Kindo will be remembered for his memorable performances. He spent the majority of his career fending off forwards from the goal post with elegant ease and authority that still remains an inspiration for many. He brought India and Odisha pride and laurels. He also made a mark as a great mentor. “I have personally spent a lot of time with him. He always spoke of strengthening the team and players. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers,” the former India hockey captain said.

Chief hockey coach of the State government-run Panposh sports hostel Amulya Nanda Bihari said Kindo’s demise is a great loss for hockey in Odisha. Contributing four medals to the country spoke volumes about his skills and talent, he said.“He was a respected man in the hockey fraternity and source of inspiration for players of Odisha, particularly in Sundargarh. He was also the force behind setting up of the SAIL Hockey Academy at Rourkela,” he added.

After the India men’s team failed the qualifying round in 2008 for the Olympic Games, Kindo was so disheartened that he declared it a ‘Black Day’ for Indian hockey. Kindo’s son Albert Charles said his father was unwell for a couple of years with high diabetes and respiratory problem.

The hockey legend’s mortal remains would be buried at at Harmipur graveyard after a mass at the Catholic Diocese on Friday. He is survived by wife Sheela (69), son Albert and two daughters Anita (44) and Sunita (41). A native of adjacent Simdega district in Jharkhand, Kindo had settled in Rourkela after joining the Rourkela Steel Plant in 1977. He retired from RSP as a senior manager (Sports) in 2004 and till a few years back, he was involved in promotion of hockey in various capacities.