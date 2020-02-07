IOA denies International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates claim on 2032 games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to reports, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) vice-president John Coates has said that India’s chances of hosting the Olympic Games in 2032 have almost come to an end. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) says that’s not the case.

Coates, who is also president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), said that Queensland in Australia is the frontrunner to host the quadrennial event. "India was looking at it but they are looking now at the Youth Olympic Games," Coates said while speaking to 4BC News Talk Radio.

However, IOA president Narinder Batra said Coates was misquoted. “The IOA continues to be in dialogue with the IOC over the possible hosting of the Olympic Games,” an IOC spokesperson told GamesBids.com.

During IOA’s annual general body meeting on December 30, plans to bid for the 2026 Youth Olympics, 2026 Commonwealth Games, 2030 Asian Games and the 2032 Olympic Games were approved. “If we win the right to host the 2026 CWG, then we will try for Asiad in 2030. Olympics is the ultimate aim,” Batra had said then.