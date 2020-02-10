Alexander stars in Wheels India’s win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN All-round display by D Alexander David Raj (3/55; 59) helped Wheels India beat Ashok Leyland by four wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS -Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Group A: Ashok Leyland Ennore 175/6 in 30 ovs (Rajkumar 45; Raj 3/55) lost to Wheels India 176/6 in 23.5 ovs (Raj 59, Kumar 55). Ordinance Clothing Factory 100 in 27 ovs (Prashanth 4/22, Babu 3/13) lost to Royal Enfield 101/9 in 21.5 ovs (Kumar 38; Saravanan 5/34). Group B: MFL 156 in 28.5 ovs (Vaigopalsamy 4/27) lost to Lucas TVS 159/7 in 26.4 ovs (Ganesh 4/45).

Praveen excels

SV Praveen’s 72 helped Challengers CC beat Sivaji CC by 115 runs in a Senior Division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league on Sunday. Brief scores: Challengers CC 215/6 in 30 ovs (Praveen 72, Kamesh 43, Kumar 40) bt Sivaji CC 100 in 23.1 ovs (Mukeswaran 3/10, Kumar 3/15). Mamallapuram CC 185/7 in 30 ovs (Thirupathiraj 43; Arjunan 3/43) bt The Cricketers Club 157 in 28.4 ovs (Arjun 64; Thirupathiraj 3/17). Nethra hits ton

Riding on L Nethra’s unbeaten 113, MOP Vaishnav College thrashed Bharathi Women’s College by 111 runs in the quarterfinals of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-collegiate T20 tournament, played at Guru Nanak College. Brief scores: Quarters: Kumaraguru College 101/9 in 20 ovs (Franscina 40 n.o) lost to Ethiraj College 104/2 in 13.2 ovs. SDNB Vaishnav College 44 in 18.4 ovs (Samudra 3/6) lost to WCC 45/2 in 6.3 ovs. MOP 183/1 in 20 ovs (Nethra 113 n.o) bt Bharathi Women’s College 72/6 in 20 ovs. JBAS 141/3 in 20 ovs (Ishwariya 55 n.o.) bt Vivekananda College for Women 49 in 18.4 ovs.

Abhisheka shines

Abhisheka Shannon won the School Games Federation of India girls’ U-17 individual and team gold for Tamil Nadu in Gurugram on Sunday.

Phoenix win

Phoenix beat BTTA Tiruvallur 3-2 in a TNTTA table tennis league match.

Results: Phoenix bt BTTA Tiruvallur 3-2; Aquellis bt Phoenix 3-0; SVDC bt Profeids 3-2; Aquellis bt CTTF Idhayam 3-0; Vin Win bt SKJ Salem 3-1; Vin Win bt SIVET 3-0; Four Squares bt SKJ Salem 3-1; CTTF Idhyam bt BTTA Thiruvallur 3-0; Aquellis bt Four Squares 3-0; Profeids bt Phoneix 3-2; Vin Win bt Profeids 3-1; SVDC bt SIVET 3-0; Vin Win bt Four Squares 3-1.