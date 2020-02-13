Home Sport Other

Harpal Singh pulls out of rowing federation’s re-elections

Lt Gen Harpal Singh has not filed a nomination after contesting for the post of the president during the December 6 elections.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rowing Federation of India’s re-election has been a hot topic in the last few weeks. On Wednesday, as the returning officer put out the electoral roll after scrutiny, there was time for more drama. Lt Gen Harpal Singh has not filed a nomination after contesting for the post of the president during the December 6 elections.

However, even if he would have filed, the returning officer could have rejected it as it is not in compliance with the 2011 National Sports Development Code (NSDC). According to Annexure XI, Explanation 2 of the NSDC: “No office bearer of a National Federation/Association shall be eligible to be the office bearer, simultaneously, of any other National Sports Federation/Association, excepting the Indian Olympic Association.” Interestingly, Harpal is a council member of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Golf Association.

Now, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Girish J Phadnis are the only nominated candidates for the post of president for the re-elections slated on February 22. For the post of secretary-general, MV Sriram, Kalyan Gopal Sarangi and Amar Jyoti Singh Deo are the candidates.

Other nominees: Vice president: BC Thakur, Souvik Ghosh, Sreekumara Kurup, S Bhasker, Maninder Kaur Virk, Gyanendra Singh, Rajpal Singh. Joint-secretary: Krishna Kumar Singh, Rajan Singh, Chiranjit Phukan, Sanjay. Executive committee: Gurjinder Singh Cheema, Ramnik Singh Mann, Thiyam Nityai Singh, Jasbir Singh, Manjunatha, V Venkateswararao, M Jacob, Ismail Baig.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rowing Federation of India Harpal Singh
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp