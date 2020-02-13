Harpal Singh pulls out of rowing federation’s re-elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rowing Federation of India’s re-election has been a hot topic in the last few weeks. On Wednesday, as the returning officer put out the electoral roll after scrutiny, there was time for more drama. Lt Gen Harpal Singh has not filed a nomination after contesting for the post of the president during the December 6 elections.

However, even if he would have filed, the returning officer could have rejected it as it is not in compliance with the 2011 National Sports Development Code (NSDC). According to Annexure XI, Explanation 2 of the NSDC: “No office bearer of a National Federation/Association shall be eligible to be the office bearer, simultaneously, of any other National Sports Federation/Association, excepting the Indian Olympic Association.” Interestingly, Harpal is a council member of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Golf Association.

Now, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Girish J Phadnis are the only nominated candidates for the post of president for the re-elections slated on February 22. For the post of secretary-general, MV Sriram, Kalyan Gopal Sarangi and Amar Jyoti Singh Deo are the candidates.

Other nominees: Vice president: BC Thakur, Souvik Ghosh, Sreekumara Kurup, S Bhasker, Maninder Kaur Virk, Gyanendra Singh, Rajpal Singh. Joint-secretary: Krishna Kumar Singh, Rajan Singh, Chiranjit Phukan, Sanjay. Executive committee: Gurjinder Singh Cheema, Ramnik Singh Mann, Thiyam Nityai Singh, Jasbir Singh, Manjunatha, V Venkateswararao, M Jacob, Ismail Baig.