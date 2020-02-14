Home Sport Other

Indian squash: Women play catch-up due to lack of suitable events

While Dipika Pallikal hasn’t played since late 2018, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa seem to have a few more years left in them.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sunayna Kuruvilla in action against Sanika Choudhari.

Sunayna Kuruvilla in action against Sanika Choudhari. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In every sport, after the ‘golden generation’ reaches a certain age, the question of who next is common. As far as Indian squash is concerned, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal belong to that period.

While Pallikal hasn’t played since late 2018, Ghosal and Joshna seem to have a few more years left in them. Irrespective of how long the duo is going to continue, concerns regarding the next generation is evident in the squash fraternity.

As far as the men are concerned, the likes of Ramit Tandon (52), Mahesh Mangaonkar (54) and Vikram Malhotra (57) are India’s next best in terms of rankings. While the trio is nowhere close to the 13th placed Ghosal, they are much better placed compared to women.

In the women’s category, after 12th placed Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla is the second best at 67 while Tanvi Khanna is the only other Indian in the top-100 at 96. The standard of the bench strength is slightly better among men. 

However, there are number of reasons behind this. According to Kuruvilla, the above-mentioned men have more experience in the professional circuit. Trying her best to close the gap, the 20-year-old pointed out that Chinappa and Pallikal also took many years before reaching a certain level. But the number of smaller events is less for women and that is very crucial.

“I have been on the professional tour for the last three years. But I started full-time last year. It’s been tough. But PSA tournaments held by SRFI in India is really helpful as far as ranking is concerned. Once you get to the 80s, its very hard to move forward.

To get into the top-50 is difficult because you have (to) get into elite tournaments and have to go out there and create an upset to get points.

For the guys, there are more tournaments. So there is always a chance to win more smaller events. For us its not that convenient,” Kuruvilla said on the sidelines of the senior nationals in Chennai.

With the number of smaller events less, winning is the only way to get points. The lack of balance means the progress will be slower. Her compatriot Khanna also agreed.

“In the past two years, my rankings came down to 96 from 255. I think that’s a good sign. So we are coming up,” Khanna concluded. 

Select results:

Men: Saurav Ghosal (1) bt Rutvik Rau 11-3, 11-3, 11-1; Abhay Singh bt Abhishek Agarwal 11-7, 11-5, 13-11; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Yash Fadte 11-7, 11-2, 11-7; Abhishek Pradhan (2) bt Gaurav Nandrajog 11-6, 11-6, 11-6. 

Women: Joshna Chinappa bt Sachika Balvani 11-4, 11-2, 11-4; Sanya Vats bt Urwashi Joshi 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3; Tanvi Khanna bt Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-5, 11-3, 11-8; Sunayna Kuruvilla (2) bt Sanika Choudhari 11-5, 11-2, 12-10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joshna Chinappa Dipika Pallikal Saurav Ghosal Indian squash
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp