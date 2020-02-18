Home Sport Other

Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships, India's first Greco-Roman in 27 years

Another Indian, Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg, his first medal at his first senior international event.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sunil Kumar holds a gold medal after his win against Salidinov Azat KAZ in the final of Greco-Roman 87kg category wrestling match during the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020 in New Delhi Tuesday Feb. 18 2020.

India's Sunil Kumar holds a gold medal after his win against Salidinov Azat KAZ in the final of Greco-Roman 87kg category wrestling match during the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020 in New Delhi Tuesday Feb. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years.

Entering the gold medal bout after a come-from-behind victory in the semifinal, Kumar comprehensively defeated his opponent in the final of 87kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium here.

Earlier, Kumar was down 1-8 in his semifinal bout against his Kazakh opponent Azamat Kustubayev but made a great comeback, grabbing 11 points on the trot to win the bout at 12-8.

In 2019 also, Kumar had made it to the final and ended with a silver medal.

Another Indian, Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg, his first medal at his first senior international event.

Arjun was leading 7-1 against Iran's Naserpour but lost 7-8 in the semifinal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Kumar Asian Wrestling Championships Greco Roman
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp