Asian Championships: Pak wrestler Muhammad Bilal eyes medal despite late switch

I won bronze in the second qualifier but missed a Rio berth as only the two finalists were supposed to make the cut.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pak wrestler Muhammad Bilal | EPS

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite delay, the Pakistani wrestling team was eventually granted visas for the Asian Championships that commenced in New Delhi on Tuesday. The five-member contingent featuring three wrestlers will reach the national capital on Thursday.  The cross-border trip will give the freestyle wrestlers from the neighbouring country an opportunity to test where they stand, especially with the Asian Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for next month. None of the Pakistani wrestlers have made the Tokyo cut yet.

“Injury forced me out of the first qualifier four years ago. I won bronze in the second qualifier but missed a Rio berth as only the two finalists were supposed to make the cut.

I hope to qualify this year,” Muhammad Bilal, who will compete in 61kg, said. The 25-year-old grappler was scheduled to compete in 57kg, an Olympic weight category, but has to switch to 61kg as he failed to maintain his weight ahead of the event. “The Pakistan Wrestling Federation has already requested United World Wrestling to allow me to participate in the new weight category. It’s a non-Olympic category, but nothing can be done at the moment. I’ll try to make up for it at the Asian qualifiers,” the Gujranwala grappler said. 

Others who will represent Pakistan in the event are Tayyab Raza (97kg) and Zaman Anwar (125kg). Bilal, who won the 57kg bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is looking forward to this visit to India. “I lost the 57kg final to Ravinder Singh at the 2016 South Asian Games in India. I hope to make amends this time.” Apart from his stint at the SAG, the wrestler had also participated in dangals (traditional wrestling) in India and hopes his past experience will keep him in good stead in the Asian Championships. Bouts in freestyle will be held on the last two days (February 22 and 23) of the event.

