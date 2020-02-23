Athletes to get Australian coach in March

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s middle and long-distance runners have a reason to rejoice. As first reported by this newspaper, Australian coach Ben Green will join the Indian team by the end of March. This was confirmed by deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair. The Sports Authority of India had been keeping Green’s appointment on hold since December. However, according to Radhakrishnan, the Australian will join the Indian team soon. “Ben Green’s appointment has been cleared by SAI and he will join the Athletics Federation of India’s national camp in Patiala by the end of March.

We intend to send the runners for training elsewhere so that he can come and inspect the facilities in Bengaluru on February 29 and then take a decision later on where to train them after the Federation Cup. Until the Federation Cup, the runners will continue to train in Patiala,” he said. Tejaswin likely for Fed Cup Radhakrishnan also revealed that star high-jumper Tejaswin Shankar is likely to return to India to take part in the Federation Cup. “Tejaswin is likely to compete this time around as he called and enquired about the dates of the Federation Cup. He sounded positive on participating in the tournament in his bid to qualify for the Olympics,” Radhakrishnan said.