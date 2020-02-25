Home Sport Other

Co-hosting, a solution in common interest: Commonwealth Games Federation’s CEO

Shooting and archery events in Chandigarh may prompt Commonwealth Games Federation to explore option of multiple nations staging Games

Published: 25th February 2020

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going forward, every edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) could be held across multiple nations. That was what the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) CEO David Grevemberg felt on a day it was confirmed that Chandigarh would host the 2022 programme’s archery and shooting events.“This innovation will act as a pilot programme to future hosting process,” he told select media on Monday. “We need to take this as a serious opportunity to explore. The world is changing, not every sport is widely and regularly practised in all host countries. So we need to find sustainable ways to hosting the Games. We have to build bridges, not walls. In the future, this allows us to explore and consider our options.”

But, for the purposes of the 2022 Games, Chandigarh wouldn’t be a co-host. Birmingham, which will host the event from July 27 to August 7, will be the sole host. “We need to be careful that it’s not a co-hosts arrangement. It’s organised separately, we have our arrangements, agreements and contracts with Birmingham. We will have separate licensing agreements with Chandigarh.” CGF looked at what FIFA did during the 2002 World Cup (Japan and South Korea were co-hosts) and the 2026 World Cup (USA, Canada and Mexico the co-hosts) for inspiration before approving the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) request at the CGF Executive Board meeting that was held between February 21-23 at London.

There could have been a potential problem getting the local organising committee and other stakeholders on board with respect to including medals won at Chandigarh to the official tally, but Grevemberg dismissed that. “There were no problems as we were in constant meetings and kept everyone in the loop. We have the ability to come up with a final legitimate medals table. It is a positive step, and works well in protecting the interests of both events.” Considering that the IOA and the CGF were at loggerheads only a few months ago, how did the two associations resolve their differences?

“We were able to show our respect, and that contributed to meaningful dialogue and good discussions. It is an innovative solution,” he said. Those discussions pertained to India not only hosting archery and shooting but the country’s interest in hosting a full CWG programme within the next decade. That interest convinced Grevemberg & Co that India showed their intent to remain part of the Commonwealth, something IOA president Narinder Batra wasn’t too fond of when he spoke to this daily in September. “Why are we even doing it (taking part and hosting Commonwealth Games)? I think this reminds me of slavery. This competition is actually a waste of time and money.” IOA wanted to boycott the Games after shooting was excluded.

What brought the two groups closer was IOA withdrawing their boycott threat on December 30. “That allowed us to move forward and consider this proposal (of India hosting the events),” Grevemberg said. 
“It gave us (the) ability to consider this proposal. I don’t say this is a compromise because what we have done is to find a best solution. It is an innovative solution that we have arrived at. I appreciate the leadership of Batra and Raninder Singh (NRAI president). It is an athlete-centred solution.”

Quick hits 
Shooting & archery in Chandigarh in January, 2022. CGF not responsible for funding these events. Final medals tally to be published a week after Games.

