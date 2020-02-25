Marksmen welcome end of impasse

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just last summer, the Indian shooting fraternity was down in the dumps with the sport being excluded from the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). An event where shooters have a rich history, it was a severe blow. However, with the CGF Executive Board making an uncommon call of allowing India to host shooting and archery as part of the Games, there are cheers all around.

Ace rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput knows the significance of this. The 39-year-old, who had won gold in 2018 edition in Gold Coast, is certain that this call will inspire many athletes. “It has brightened the hopes of many, not only shooting, who are looking at CWG as one of the stepping stones to achieve big goals,” Rajput said. “It’s a very big stage for the shooters. There are many good challengers from other Commonwealth nations and it is a big exposure ahead of Asiad and Olympics.” India’s high-performance coach Samaresh Jung echoed on similar lines. “Our youngsters have been to bigger competitions, but this thing has a different kind of pressure. It’s a competition we know that we can win, and we know that we have to win. So, that puts a different kind of pressure. And to be able to handle that is vital. This will teach them how to do that,” Jung, a multiple-time medallist at the CWG, opined.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh lauded everyone involved in arriving at this decision. “This acceptance of our proposal is truly a game-changing methodology... NRAI now looks forward in the months and years to come to work alongside all stakeholders as well as the CGF and the Government of India.” Veteran shooter Gagan Narang, who’s had several hits in the CWG, is also thankful to everyone involved in making this a reality. “This (CWG) is a bedrock of sporting performance. It’s important for our country and it’s good that it will continue.

The current generation, who’ll be participating in 2022, will be highly motivated,” the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist said.

Waiting game for AAI

Even though archery has been made part of the plans, final process will start only after World Archery lifts complete ban over the Archery Association of India (AAI). “The NSF should organise the event with the help of the IOA and the sports ministry. Once we become recognised, that should do. But there has been no discussion on this with the stakeholders,” an AAI source said.