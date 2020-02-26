Panic in the time of coronavirus

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Late on Monday night, Indian boxing authorities got an SOS from their high performance director Santiago Nieva. His tone seemed off and his words perturbed. Currently overseeing a training camp in Assisi (Italy), he was a worried man. There are no prizes for guessing, yes, it is because of coronavirus and not in East Asia but miles away in Europe. The Italian authorities appa­rently have imposed restricti­o­ns in northern Italy, where seven people have died due to the de­adly virus. It is the most affected nation outside Asia. That bothered Ni­eva and all the boxers, who are currently making last-minute preparations before they head to Amman, Jordan, for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers. Coincidentally, the original Olympic qualifiers su­pposed to be held in China earlier mo­nth was cancelled due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nieva sounded much more optimistic. Speaking to Italian authorities and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials seem to have lessened Nieva’s worries and he revealed that Amit Panghal & Co will continue to train as per schedule.

Late night drama

The director spoke to the BFI secretary Jay Kowli at around midnight and told him that they would not want to be stuck in Italy if the government shuts down the airports there. Kowli assured them the machinery would be put in place to do the best possible solution for the players and the team.

RK Sacheti, the BFI executi­ve director, said they were re­a­dy and narrated the behind-the-scenes machinery that started working towards evacuating the team at the earliest. “We spoke to Nieva and EUBC chief Franco Falcinelli to get a clear picture of the ground situati­on. Around 1-1.30am, we got in to­uch with our official travel ag­ent to block seats on the afte­rnoon and evening flights from Rome to Amman, Jordan.”

The official also narrated how they got in touch with the Jordan Olympic Association se­cretary Nasser Majali at ar­ound 1.30am India time. “It mu­st have been 9.30 or 10pm in Jordan. I explained to him the si­tuation and within five minutes they confirmed that Jordan would receive and host the athletes whenever they arrive. They will take care of their stay and food.”

However, when the BFI officials spoke to the director on Tuesday, he told them they can continue to train there for couple of more days as there were sp­arring sessions scheduled on Wednesday. “They got scared a little but now they will continue training until Wednesday and leave for Jordan on February 27 morning,” said Sacheti.

Fear factor

What calmed the team down? “The Ireland team were planning to leave on Monday but they stayed back. The Italian authorities have handed us assurances and we will continue our camp,” Nieva told this daily. The Indian team (men and women) are currently training along with boxers from other nations including host nation Italy, Ireland and Romania, to name a few, ahead of qualifiers scheduled to begin on March 3. After discussions with the BFI officials, Nieva said the plan was to leave as early as possible. “We were looking at an option of leaving early, checking with organisers in Amman if they could have us early. But now we will continue our sessions here as per schedule.” An Indian boxer, who is part of the camp, explained because boxers from other countries were worried and wanted to leave early, they too started feeling uneasy.

