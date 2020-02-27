Gold for Arpinder & Siddhanth in PSPB meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arpinder Singh bagged the triple jump gold at the 40th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit athletics meet, organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. Arpinder secured the win with a leap of 15.70m. Yet to start his season, the Asian Games winner will hope to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the coming days. In the 110m hurdles, Siddhanth Thingalaya won the yellow metal with a timing of 14.63s.

Select results: Men: 1500m: Sree Kiran (ONGC, 3.56.28), Anu Kumar (ONGC, 3.57.37), Sashi Bhusan Singh (OIL, 3.57.98). Triple jump: Arpinder Singh (ONGC, 15.70m), M Asadullah (HPCL, 15.05m), Ramandip Gogoi (OIL, 11.75m). Pole Vault: Kuladeep Deka (AOD, 2.30m), Mohendra Sonowar (OIL, 2.30m), T Heorge Karmakar (AOD, 2.10m). 110m hurdles: Siddhanth Thingalaya (ONGC, 14.63), Gurindeer Singh (ONGC, 16.37), Nipu Kalita (AOD, 19.65). High jump: Ramandip Gogoi (OIL, 1.48m), Nitul Bora (ONGC, 1.45m), Srimanto Boro (NRL, 1.45m). 4*100m relay: ONGC, 43.80s; HPCL, 44.75s; OIL, 47.73. Women: 200m: Jauna Murmu (ONGC, 27.54), Sini A Markose (ONGC, 34.38), Sharmila V (CPCL, 41.3s).

Naushad shinesNaushad Shafi Shaik’s unbeaten century helped Madras Cricket Club bag a lead of three runs over AG’s Office in a drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league held at the TI- Murugappa grounds. Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 332 in 100 ovs drew with Grand Slam SC 139 in 37.4 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 36; L Vignesh 3/36, M Mohammed 3/42) and 36/1 in 13 ovs. Points: Vijay 5 (26): Grand Slam 1 (14). At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 101 in 50.3 ovs drew with Young Stars 332/3 in 100 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 46, Ganesh Satish 139 n.o; Adithya Ganesh 105 n.o.). Points: Young Stars 5 (22); Alwarpet 1 (10). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 297/9 in 100 ovs drew with Swaraj 298 for 8 decl. in 75.5 ovs (D Gowri Shankar 55, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 46 n.o; Sunil Sam 3/80). Points: Swaraj: 5 (21); Trotters 1 (26). At Nelson-Wahe Guru:

Nelson 146 and 181/6 decl. in 51 ovs (Anand Subrramanian 48 n.o; M Sanjay 4/41) drew with MRC ‘A’ 150 in 55.2 ovs (Smit K Patel 54; W Antony Dhas 5/40, N Selvakumaran 4/42). Points: MRC 5 (14); Nelson 1 (11). At CPT-IP: Jolly Rovers 435/8 in 100 ovs drew with India Pistons 200 in 65.4 ovs (R Karthikeyan 77, Himanshu Rana 54; DT Chandrasekar 7/58). Points: Rovers 5 (30), Pistons 1 (14). At TI- Murugappa: AG’s Office 392/7 in 100 ovs drew with MCC 395/9 decl. in 99 ovs (S Karthik 53, KH Gopinath 50, Akshay V Srinivasan 50, Naushad Shafi Shaik 132 n.o, J Syed Mohammed 52; AC Prathiban 4/143, K Vignesh 3/83). Points: MCC 5 (14); AGS 1 (10).

Tamil Nadu lose

An all-round display by Antara Das (3/24; 38) helped Tripura beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI women’s U-19 one dayers played at Rajkot.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 140/9 in 50 ovs (S Swathi 31, MS Aishwarya 39; Antara Das 3/24) lost to Tripura 141/7 in 49.4 ovs (Antara Das 38).

Raghav cracks ton

KV Raghav’s century propelled MAS CA to thrash Asiatic CA by 115 runs in the SVR academy U-13 inter-academy meet.

Brief scores: MAS CA 211/3 in 29 ovs (KV Raghav 111, Sidharth Ravi 47) bt Asiatic CA 96 in 29 ovs (Advaith 43). MoM: KV Raghav.

Victory for FC Madras

FC Madras beat Football Plus PSA 3-1 in a Hero Junior League (U-15) match on Wednesday.