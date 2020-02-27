Home Sport Other

Gold for Arpinder & Siddhanth in PSPB meet

In the 110m hurdles, Siddhanth Thingalaya won the yellow metal with a timing of 14.63s.  

Published: 27th February 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vels Vidyashram cricket team, winners of the inter-school under-17 tournament organised by Chengalpattu District Cricket Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arpinder Singh bagged the triple jump gold at the 40th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit athletics meet, organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. Arpinder secured the win with a leap of 15.70m. Yet to start his season, the Asian Games winner will hope to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the coming days. In the 110m hurdles, Siddhanth Thingalaya won the yellow metal with a timing of 14.63s.  

Select results: Men: 1500m: Sree Kiran (ONGC, 3.56.28), Anu Kumar (ONGC, 3.57.37), Sashi Bhusan Singh (OIL, 3.57.98). Triple jump: Arpinder Singh (ONGC, 15.70m), M Asadullah (HPCL, 15.05m), Ramandip Gogoi (OIL, 11.75m). Pole Vault: Kuladeep Deka (AOD, 2.30m), Mohendra Sonowar (OIL, 2.30m), T Heorge Karmakar (AOD, 2.10m). 110m hurdles: Siddhanth Thingalaya (ONGC, 14.63), Gurindeer Singh (ONGC, 16.37), Nipu Kalita (AOD, 19.65). High jump: Ramandip Gogoi (OIL, 1.48m), Nitul Bora (ONGC, 1.45m), Srimanto Boro (NRL, 1.45m). 4*100m relay: ONGC, 43.80s; HPCL, 44.75s; OIL, 47.73. Women: 200m: Jauna Murmu (ONGC, 27.54), Sini A Markose (ONGC, 34.38), Sharmila V (CPCL, 41.3s).

Naushad shinesNaushad Shafi Shaik’s unbeaten century helped Madras Cricket Club bag a lead of three runs over AG’s Office in a drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league held at the TI- Murugappa grounds. Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 332 in 100 ovs drew with Grand Slam SC 139 in 37.4 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 36; L Vignesh 3/36, M Mohammed 3/42) and 36/1 in 13 ovs. Points: Vijay 5 (26): Grand Slam 1 (14). At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 101 in 50.3 ovs drew with Young Stars 332/3 in 100 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 46, Ganesh Satish 139 n.o; Adithya Ganesh 105 n.o.). Points: Young Stars 5 (22); Alwarpet 1 (10). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 297/9 in 100 ovs drew with Swaraj 298 for 8 decl. in 75.5 ovs (D Gowri Shankar 55, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 46 n.o; Sunil Sam 3/80). Points: Swaraj: 5 (21); Trotters 1 (26). At Nelson-Wahe Guru:

Nelson 146 and 181/6 decl. in 51 ovs (Anand Subrramanian 48 n.o; M Sanjay 4/41) drew with MRC ‘A’ 150 in 55.2 ovs (Smit K Patel 54; W Antony Dhas 5/40, N Selvakumaran 4/42). Points: MRC 5 (14); Nelson 1 (11). At CPT-IP: Jolly Rovers 435/8 in 100 ovs drew with India Pistons 200 in 65.4 ovs (R Karthikeyan 77, Himanshu Rana 54; DT  Chandrasekar 7/58). Points: Rovers 5 (30), Pistons 1 (14). At TI- Murugappa: AG’s Office 392/7 in 100 ovs drew with MCC 395/9 decl. in 99 ovs (S Karthik 53, KH Gopinath 50, Akshay V Srinivasan 50, Naushad Shafi Shaik 132 n.o, J Syed Mohammed 52; AC Prathiban 4/143, K Vignesh 3/83). Points: MCC 5 (14); AGS 1 (10).

Tamil Nadu lose
An all-round display by Antara Das (3/24; 38) helped Tripura beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI women’s U-19 one dayers played at Rajkot.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 140/9 in 50 ovs (S Swathi 31, MS Aishwarya 39; Antara Das 3/24) lost to Tripura 141/7 in 49.4 ovs (Antara Das 38).

Raghav cracks ton
KV Raghav’s century propelled MAS CA to thrash Asiatic CA by 115 runs in the SVR academy U-13 inter-academy meet. 

Brief scores: MAS CA 211/3 in 29 ovs (KV Raghav 111, Sidharth Ravi 47) bt Asiatic CA  96 in 29 ovs (Advaith 43). MoM: KV Raghav.
Victory for FC Madras 
FC Madras beat Football Plus PSA 3-1 in a Hero Junior League (U-15) match on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp