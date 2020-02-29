Latest health advisory leaves wrestlers worried

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare a couple of days ago in view of coronavirus has left the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian wrestlers a worried lot.

The advisory advises Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to the South Korea, Iran and Italy. It adds: “People coming from the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.”

However, it seems to have come too late for the WFI and the grapplers. The Asian Championships took place in New Delhi from February 18 to 23. Wrestlers from Iran and South Korea participated in the event. None of them were screened at the airport or quarantined for 14 days on arrival, as the advisory says.

As many as 20 Iranian wrestlers with 22 from Korea took part in the event. Iran finished first in the freestyle and Greco-Roman categories. Several Indians fought against wrestlers from these countries.

“The advisory was issued a couple of days back, while these teams arrived around February 16 and left soon after the event. Iranian and Korean wrestlers were not screened at the airport as there were no specific instructions at that time. But they must have been healthy, given that they competed,” a WFI official told this daily.

Speaking on precautionary measures, which could be taken now, the official said: “We have not received any instruction from the health ministry in this regard. If the ministry asks to conduct tests on our wrestlers, who fought with grapplers from Iran and Korea, then we will do it.”

He also clarified that the United World Wrestling has not informed the WFI of any decision regarding cancellation of the Asian Olympic Qualifier scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from March 27 to 29 amid the coronavirus threat. Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers are expecting clear guidelines from the federation as far as the ministry’s recent advisory is concerned. Several of them including Bajrang Punia, Rahul Aware, Satyawart Kadian, Jitender, Sonam Malik and Sakshi Malik competed against Iranians or Koreans or both during the event.

“I don’t know what to do now. I will speak to the WFI seeking guidance on the issue,” a freestyle wrestler, who defeated his Iranian opponent, said.“I’m not aware if they were tested or not but I took on an Iranian in a medal bout. I have no idea what to do now. I hope the federation comes up with clear guidelines in this regard,” said another freestyle wrestler.