Even an Olympic gold can't satisfy my hunger: Shooter Manu Bhaker

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday said that even an Olympic gold medal can not satisfy her hunger as she will always try her best to make the country proud.

"In my case, I think even if I win the Olympic gold I will be still hungry. Till the time, I'm shooting I will try my best so that my country feels proud of me," Bhaker told ANI.

In December 2019, Bhaker clinched two gold medals in the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions.

Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion, Bhaker, won one gold medal each in the women's 10-meter air pistol senior and junior events. In the final of the senior event, she shot 243 while in the junior category, Bhaker shot 241.

"As this is the Olympic year so I'm focusing more on my training. I'm very excited and nervous too. When I started shooting I never thought that I will be reaching this high. I rose up and did so well and now I have to manage between studies and practice. I'm training my mind like mental training and physical training. Now it is more like my lifestyle to do training everyday," Bhaker said.

"Earlier, it was just a hobby that I opted for it but it is like my lifestyle. I can't live without shooting. Everyday is like I have to shoot, I will shoot and it is what I love," she added.

The 17-year-old hailed the Indian shooters who have done extremely well in the recent years and said she is giving "equal importance to 25m and 10m events". She has the quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will compete in 10m and 25m air pistol event.

"Shooters are doing extremely good. From the last two-three years, they are at the peak so I think we will see a good show at the Olympics. I'm giving equal importance to 25m and 10m events. I train more for 10m because through that I can improve my 25m also. I focus on technical things more," said Bhaker.

"Our shooting ranges are also one of the best shooting ranges that I have ever visited. We see a lot of lanes which are not working which is a technical thing and it needs to be worked on. This happens because of amateur shooters who hit the wrong target. Otherwise, it is very good and I'm happy with the coaching and facilities," she added.

Bhaker said women empowerment is important in every aspect of life as it leads to success and brings positivity in society.

"Females and males are equally important and the males can't dominate all the time. It always requires all the parts of the society to develop and grown-up. It develops something positive in the environment and everything gets simpler. Women empowerment leads to success in every aspect of life," Bhaker concluded.