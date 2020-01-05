Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Championship: Shooting and archery get government nod

For shooting, NRAI has ag­r­eed to underwrite the entire expenditure of close to `10 crore, while IOA has quoted `3.5 crore as the sum for archery. 

Archery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) proposal to host Commonwealth Championship for shooting and archery in India has received “in-principle approval” from the government on Saturday. This comes after the body’s AGM in which it had decided to se­nd the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and submit a formal proposal to host both events. Medals won wi­ll be counted in the overall tally.

IOA president Narinder Batra had written a letter to Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louis Martin on Friday, stating that the two proposals had been approved by the IOA AGM. The shooting event would be organised by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), and the government would help with the archery championship.

For shooting, NRAI has ag­r­eed to underwrite the entire expenditure of close to `10 crore, while IOA has quoted `3.5 crore as the sum for archery. IOA also wants both events to run simultaneously in the same city. NRAI is waiting for CGF’s decision. It will then go ahead and decide whether to host “the Full Bore discipline” in either Chandigarh or New Delhi. ISSF has come out in support of these proposals and said that it will “recognise as valid World records” and nominate technical delegates.

The body has proposed four new mixed team events for the 2024 Olympics. The entire competition is proposed to run adjunctly to and some months prior to the actual Games. “It is proposed that the opening ceremony would coincide with Commonwealth Day on the March 14, 2022.”Since archery does not have a recognised body yet, the communication for the same has been marked to World Archery. After elections on January 18, AAI will take over proceedings.

