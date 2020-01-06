Marriage on hold, veteran Nirmala Devi rekindles Olympic dreams

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite becoming national champion in 2001, wrestler Nirmala Devi could never make the Olympic cut. She lost the 2008 Games selection trials. An ankle surgery in 2011 saw her not compete for almost two years, with the 2012 Olympics passing by. The 2016 Games saw the talented Vinesh Phogat make the 48kg slot her own, again ending Nirmala’s hopes of taking part in an Olympics.

This never-ending wait would have broken any athlete’s spirit. But not for this 35-year-old wrestler from Hisar (Haryana). On Saturday, Nirmala stepped closer to her long-cherished dream, winning the 50kg selection trial in Lucknow. En route her gold, she defeated three wrestlers, including a 10-0 win over Haryana’s Pinki in the final. The victory also meant Nirmala booked a berth in the national team for three international events, including the Asian Olympic qualifier.

“It was difficult but I never lost hope,” a relieved Nirmala told this daily. Given her age, Nirmala faced constant pressure from her family to get married. But she didn’t relent as her priority was to compete in the quadrennial event. “The pressure has been there for quite some time. But I managed to convince my family members. This win will now keep it away, at least till the Games.”

In her quest to represent the country at the Olympics, Nirmala participated in every event she could. She won gold in the 2007 Commonwealth Championship. She bagged silver in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She continued her good show in Commonwealth Championship, finishing on top of the podium on a couple of occasions. The wrestler also bagged a couple of yellow metals at World Police Games in between, keeping herself ready for the big test.

“I never got complacent. Injuries might have kept me out for some time but I always tried to compete in as many events as I could. Even at the last nationals, I competed despite a finger injury. I reached the final but lost to Sheetal Tomar.”

Nirmala will now compete in Ranking Series (in Rome from January 15 to 18), before participating in Asian Championships (in New Delhi from February 18 to 23). Wrestling Federation of India has made it clear that the selected wrestlers’ participation in the Olympic qualifier (scheduled in Xian (China) from March 27 to 29) depends on their performance in the preceding events.

Nirmala seems ready for that challenge. “I’ve been training hard. I train at least for six hours every day in the morning and the evening. I am confident of producing good results in Ranking Series and Asian Championships.”