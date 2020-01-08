Ahead of next event, Vinesh Phogat to train in Kiev

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat will train in Kiev ahead of the Ranking Series, which will be held in Rome from January 15 to 18. The Haryana wrestler left the country on Tuesday, with her physiotherapist and a sparring partner. “Yes. She flew for Kiev on Tuesday evening,” Somvir Rathee, Vinesh’s husband and an international greco-roman wrestler, confirmed. “She will camp in Ukraine and Hungary, compete in the Ranking Series, and return to India next month.”

Vinesh’s coach Woller Akos left for Hungary in December to complete visa formalities for his future stints in India. He will join the World Championship bronze medallist in Kiev. “The training camp is important as it’s an Olympic year,” said Akos. “Ukrainian women’s wrestling team is one of the best in the world. It will give Vinesh an opportunity to train with them and prepare for future events.” The 25-year-old had undergone high-altitude training in Bulgaria in December. She then joined the national camp ahead of the selection trials, which were held to select the team for three international events, including the Olympic qualifier.

Vinesh though had already qualified for the Tokyo Games by finishing on the 53kg podium at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). She’d participated in the trials to make it to the squad for the Ranking Series and Asian Championships. Wrestling Federation of India had made the trials mandatory for every wrestler except Bajrang Punia. Asian Championships will happen in New Delhi from February 18-23.

“It will be all about wrestling and situational wrestling. She will also undergo dynamic and fast exercises during her stay in Kiev,” added the coach. After a week of training in the Ukrainian capital, Vinesh will join the national team to compete in Ranking Series. She will head to Budapest after competing in the event and camp there till January 27 before returning to Kiev.“Budapest is close to Kiev and a good base point for the second camp. Training in Budapest will be followed by second camp in Kiev from January 27 to February 7,” the Hungarian coach said.