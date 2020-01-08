Home Sport Other

Vladimir Kramnik backs evergreen Viswanathan Anand to keep making right moves

Vladimir Kramnik (left) & Boris Gelfand attend a press conference in Chennai

By Ashok Venugopal
CHENNAI: In a chat last year with this daily, chess legend Vladimir Kramnik had expressed his desire to coach youngsters from India, stating that the nation was a reservoir of talent. After a camp, sponsored by Microsense, which was recently held in Chens-Sur-Leman (France) where six Indian players trained under him, Kramnik and Boris Gelfand are in Chennai, training 14 budding talents from the nation. The programme will continue for the next 10 days.

“I am happy to be Chennai to train them,” said Kramnik in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. “What prompted me to coach them is the fact that India has huge talent. Moreover, I was pleased with the players’ understanding of the game and their desire to improve.”After attending that camp in France, Raunak Sadhwani became a GM. “It is good that Raunak has become one. But let me make it clear that I am not here to turn players into GMs. I want them to become very, very tough players so that they make a mark on the tour.’’

Many in India have high hopes for the likes of Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi to break into the top-10, and Kramnik feels that the two have it in them to do so.“Both are good players. They need to work hard and keep raising the bar. Yes, they do have  the potential to break into the top-10.”

Vladimir Kramnik and Viswanathan Anand | AP

Both Kramnik and Boris believe that one needs to play to their hearts fill, and that Viswanathan Anand is still far from retiring. “Maybe (he is past his prime) because he has set the bar so high. He is not as good as he was in the past. But the thing is that he is extremely good even at his age (50). To be a top-level player at such an age in this era is itself an achievement. I am not sure if the next generation will manage it. As long as he is enjoying the game, he should continue. I hope to see him play for some more years.”

Kramnik came back from retirement for the World Blitz Championship last year, since the event was being held in his home country: Russia. Though he won bronze, the 44-year-old said that was just a one-off appearance. “I just wanted to spend some time with my former colleagues. I just went with the flow. I was surprised with the result. I have no plans to come out of retirement.’’  

Kramnik was all praise for Magnus Carlsen, who dominated 2019 by winning 10 titles. “He is the best we have today. What I have noticed is that apart from his skills, he is very courageous. His motivation and level of play are much higher than anyone else. That is why he is the player to beat.’’The Russian feels that despite Carlsen’s dominance, the next Candidates will be an open field. “Any one can win it. The field is wide open. All games are closely followed by everyone. So whoever holds on to his nerves and does well can win.”

Iranian talent Alireza Firouzja has been making waves on the international circuit, and Kramnik too rates him highly. “He is a very, very tough player, and one to watch.”R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, Raunak are keen to polish their game at the camp under their ace coaches.“I have a problem with openings. In the last camp, we focused on end game. These camps improve my confidence and belief when I play higher-rated players,” said Praggnanandhaa.Boris too believes that India has the potential to produce champions. “You have a talented pool of players. Exposure is the key for success. I see a bright future for Indian chess.”

