Wrestler Sakshi Malik opts for trial in non-Olympic section

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After heartbreak in the selection trials held in Olympic weight categories, wrestler Sakshi Malik has decided to compete in the non-Olympic division trials scheduled in Lucknow on Sunday.

She was defeated by 17-year-old Sonam Malik in the first round of the 62kg section, leading to speculations over her future. She will compete in 65kg on Sunday.

“Sakshi has decided to change her weight category and compete in the trials,” Kuldeep Malik, head of national women’s team, confirmed to this daily.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had held trials in six Olympic weight categories for men and women on January 3 and 4, respectively. Sunday’s trials are held to pick participants for Ranking Series (Jan 15-18) and Asian Championships (Feb 18-23).

The WFI had already made it clear that selected wrestlers can compete in the Olympic qualifiers depending on their performance in the two preceding events. However, Pooja Dhanda, who lost to Anshu Malik in the first round in 57kg, will not take part.

Baliyan, Rana to compete

The men’s trials will be held on Monday in Sonepat. Gaurav Baliyan lost in 74kg despite being one of the favourites. Parveen Rana, another strong contender in absence of two-time Olympic winner Sushil Kumar, also tasted defeat, with Jitender emerging triumphant. Gaurav has decided to compete in 79kg. Even Rana may compete, if he manages to get over the back pain he is suffering from.