Home Sport Other

Man! Coexistence is not in your DNA

Obviously the lizard had won, but was unable to swallow the creature, probably because the dead roach was too big for it.

Published: 14th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

The other day, I saw a dead cockroach inching forward. I hadn’t killed it, but it was there, and it was moving. Not wanting to fall for a ghostly apparition, a closer inspection revealed the movement to be the doing of an army of tiny ants. They had bagged a trophy.

Well, this happened at home, and homes are supposed to be “pest-free”. Here, a pest had fallen to a tragic end and turned into a feast for the ants. A fraction of the food chain was playing out before my eyes, that too in my home.

The previous day, I had watched the same cockroach (somehow I can identify them) battle a lizard. It was a long-drawn battle. Obviously the lizard had won, but was unable to swallow the creature, probably because the dead roach was too big for it. The lizard had moved on, looking for smaller, more easy-to-swallow prey.  

I reported the matter to my horrified wife. Her horror was not because the cockroach has died, but because “pests” were ruling the roost – our roost.

The very next day, a pest control team presented itself at my doorstep. My home, for the next few hours, turned into a site of systematic “genocide”. At the end of it, when I saw a heap of cockroaches, lizards, and various types of insects, a thought crossed my mind. We had just put an end to coexistence.   

Education begins at home, they say. Then one point stands out: We are trained not to co-exist. We call these poor blighters “pests”. Yes, just a one-word description for all the varieties of species which “invade” our homes. And we kill them – or keep them out – to keep our homes clean.

Some years ago, rats had targeted our home. One night, I decided to put a rat-trap. I heard the trap fall at around 2am and went back to sleep, happy that my mission was accomplished. The next morning, I was shocked to see it was not a rat, but a squirrel. And it was just half dead. I called the CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action) guys, who arrived with a vet and took the half-dead squirrel with them to revive it. Hours later, I called to inquire. I was in for a shock. They informed me that not only had the squirrel died, but that it was milking – which means, somewhere, the poor squirrel’s hungry babies were waiting for their mother, now dead, to return. A desperate bid to look for food to be able to feed her little ones had brought her to my home at an unearthly hour – which is so uncommon among squirrels – and she had fallen to what was meant for the rats. The rat-trap went out of the window.

I know we need a greater-than-imagined resolve to coexist with creatures that we have decided to refer to as “pests”, especially in urban locales, which comes with a lot of social baggage. Call it self-preservation, but one thing remains: We are trained not to coexist at the very root.
No wonder then, we don’t have it in our DNA.

Nirad Mudur

Senior Assistant Editor

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp