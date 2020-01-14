Home Sport Other

Pressing and one-on-one defending Graham Reid’s focus ahead of Pro League

India could potentially invite the likes of Malaysia or South Korea for a short series in March.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Graham Reid

Graham Reid. (File Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India gearing up to play the Netherlands in their first-ever batch of Pro League matches this week, Graham Reid spoke to this daily vis-a-vis offseason preparation, the Dutch challenge and looking ahead to the Olympics. 

On off-season preparation 

The three weeks before Christmas was more about working on individual skills. You know, stuff like one-on-one defending... I am big believer in that. Then, there is something that I like to call ‘playing through traffic’. How to get through the mass of bodies in the opposition box. So the focus in that three week period was on these things. The three weeks post-Christmas focused more on tactics play. 

On developing an identity 

If you know anything about my coaching over the years, you will know that I focus on getting the ball back as quickly as possible... in their half of the pitch. We did concentrate on that aspect too. I believe that the best form of defense is attack, of course it helps that we are a quality counter-attacking side. 

On the upcoming Netherlands challenge 

I just texted (Dutch coach Max) Caldas, asking him how things were progressing (laughs). There are no secrets at this level, both of us know each other’s games and how we like to set teams up. Saying that, you are always excited (the two matches take place in Bhubaneswar this Saturday and Sunday).

On potential of playing Azlan Shah 

The information I have is that we won’t play Azlan Shah this year because of the Pro League. But I am not worried because we will be playing high-calibre opposition throughout the year until the Olympics anyway. Our opposition is already determined for us because of the nature of the competition the Pro League is. 

On having two Pro League squads to keep players fresh 

That was an area of concern last year but I am happy with the kind of work the players will be doing between now and the Olympics. We will perhaps be operating in the standard way (naming 20-man squads before every batch of Pro League games). We perhaps might look into the prospect of naming two almost different teams on Saturday and Sunday. 

Bengaluru might witness competitive action

India could potentially invite the likes of Malaysia or South Korea for a short series in March. As it stands, they have no assignments in March (Pro League takes a break from February 22 to April 25). To give the team a sense of continuity ahead of the Olympics, the management might invite an Asian team to Bengaluru where India will be training for the said two months.     

Chinglen back 

There were no major surprises in the squad announced by Hockey India for the matches against The Netherlands. Midfield mainstay Chinglensana Singh, who had suffered an ankle fracture last year, is back in the squad after recovering from injury. 

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, SV Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh,  Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graham Reid Pro League
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp