Home Sport Other

Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu advances to second round but Saina Nehwal crashes out

Saina, who is the defending champion in the women's singles category, lost to Japan's Sayaki Takahashi.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By IANS

JAKARTA: PV Sindhu on Wednesday beat Japan's Aya Chori to progress to the second round of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. The reigning world champion came from one game down and won the match 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 in Jakarta.

Sindhu thus far is the only Indian to progress to the next round with Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma and mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy all losing their first-round matches earlier in the day.

Saina, who is the defending champion in the women's singles category, lost to Japan's Sayaki Takahashi. She won the first game but then was completely outclassed in the second and third and the final scoreline read 19-21, 21-13, 21-5 in the Japanese's favour.

Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match lasting one hour and three minutes. It was Srikanth's second consecutive opening round defeat this season as he had also made a first round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

Sourabh lost to Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in the opening round as well. Despite winning the first game 21-17, the Indian shuttler went down 15-21, 10-21 in the next two rounds to crash out of the tournament.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean duo of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

Later, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take the court as will Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy in men's singles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu Indonesia Masters Saina Nehwal Indian shuttlers K Srikanth
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp