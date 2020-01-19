Home Sport Other

Chennai Open International chess tournament: Easy start for top guns

The lower boards saw Neyveli girl KM Shrija score an upset victory over International Master Navin Kanna TU.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Led by top-seed and Russian Grandmaster Pavel Ponkratov, seeded players made smooth starts in the 12th Chennai Open International chess tournament for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy on Sunday. On the top board, Ponkrantov swept part SK Kanishk in an English Opening game that lasted 29 moves.

The lower boards saw Neyveli girl KM Shrija score an upset victory over International Master Navin Kanna TU. In another notable game, national under- 11 champion G Aakash showed great promise by defeating higher-rated IM C Praveen Kumar C.

Among 284 players are 29 GMs and 23 IMs fighting for the top prize in this event offering `15 lakh in total prize money. The 10-round tournament played in the Swiss League format concludes on January 25.

Select results (Round 1): Pavel Ponkratov (Rus) bt SK Kanishk (Ind); Swayham Das lost to Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo (Per); Levan Pantsulaia (Geo) bt Sahib Singh (Ind); MS Midilesh (Ind) lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr); Aleksey Goganov (Rus) bt Abhinav Chakrapani Santhalayan (Ind); Rushyendra Chowdary Kantipudi lost to Mikheil Mchedlishvili (Geo); Ivan Rozum (Rus) bt Vivek Tiwari (Ind); Hermon Dain Saldanha (Ind) lost to Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukr); David Alberto (Ita) bt Rebecca Jesumarian (Ind); A Krishan (Ind) lost to Alexei Fedorov (Blr); NR Visakh bt Pathak Rudra (Ind); Vishnu Menon (Ind) lost to Yudin Sergei (Rus).

Anand held in Round 6

WIJK AAN ZEE: Viswanathan Anand was held by Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest in the sixth round of the Tata Steel Masters on Sunday. With three points from six games, Anand remains joint sixth with Magnus Carlsen. Iran’s Firouzja Alireza and Wesley So of the US are leading with four points each in one of the strongest tournaments in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Open International chess tournament Chennai Open chess tournament
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp