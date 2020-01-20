Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu tough opponent, but no rivalry: Tai Tzu-ying

Tai Tzu-ying, who is used to winning almost all competitions she takes part in, had a topsy-turvy 2019.

Published: 20th January 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying

Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying (Photo | AFP)

By Ayantanch Owdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Who is the shuttler who has reigned atop the women’s world rankings for the longest period? Clue: Her rivalry with India’s very own World Champion PV Sindhu has been the stuff of legends. Yes, you guessed it — Tai Tzu-ying.

The Chinese Taipei athlete, who is used to winning almost all competitions she takes part in, had a topsy-turvy 2019. Set to represent defending champions Bengaluru Raptors in the Premier Badminton League, this daily spoke to the World No 2 regarding her rivalry with Sindhu, how important 2020 is for her. Excerpts...

Thoughts on the PBL?

It had been a great experience in 2018 when I represented Ahmedabad. Bengaluru Raptors are a good team and we are defending champions too. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates when I reach India and we will surely want to repeat that performance.

Your rivalry with Sindhu is a hot topic in India. Is it the same in your country?

No (laughs). It is not like that in my country. Sindhu is a tough player to face. Her height and speed are her advantages. There is no rivalry between us. I’m looking forward to my matches against her in PBL. We will play in Hyderabad which is her home town on January 31.

How would you assess 2019?

Compared to the year before, it may not be the same but such things don’t matter to me. I aim to enjoy every match when I walk onto the court and as long as I am doing that, everything is good.

What motivates you and how do you keep your level so high?

I’m a girl who enjoys simple things, spending time with family, my grandmother whom I love dearly. I have a habit of making very basic mistakes so most of the time my focus is to keep them to a minimum.

Does being No 2 in the world bother you?

Numbers have never really bothered me. I was very happy when I was World No 1 but I know such things are never permanent. I’m equally happy being World No 2 now. Being No 1 was definitely a very happy feeling. Even if I wasn’t so highly ranked, I would still have played the game with as much intensity and passion as I do now.

Which has been your favourite win so far?

A few special wins were in the national division to earn promotion to play first division games. I remember being the youngest player to compete in the first division. Then, in 2009, when I was 15, I was the runnerup at the Vietnam Open. The Singapore Superseries was special as it was my first international victory.

Have you made up your mind regarding retiring post Tokyo Olympics?

I haven’t. I will take a final call post the Olympics. I can just tell you that I want to do something different and interesting and will benefit my country, maybe like opening a school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tai Tzu Ying PV Sindhu Premier Badminton League PBL
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp