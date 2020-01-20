PV Sindhu tough opponent, but no rivalry: Tai Tzu-ying

Ayantanch Owdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Who is the shuttler who has reigned atop the women’s world rankings for the longest period? Clue: Her rivalry with India’s very own World Champion PV Sindhu has been the stuff of legends. Yes, you guessed it — Tai Tzu-ying.

The Chinese Taipei athlete, who is used to winning almost all competitions she takes part in, had a topsy-turvy 2019. Set to represent defending champions Bengaluru Raptors in the Premier Badminton League, this daily spoke to the World No 2 regarding her rivalry with Sindhu, how important 2020 is for her. Excerpts...

Thoughts on the PBL?

It had been a great experience in 2018 when I represented Ahmedabad. Bengaluru Raptors are a good team and we are defending champions too. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates when I reach India and we will surely want to repeat that performance.

Your rivalry with Sindhu is a hot topic in India. Is it the same in your country?

No (laughs). It is not like that in my country. Sindhu is a tough player to face. Her height and speed are her advantages. There is no rivalry between us. I’m looking forward to my matches against her in PBL. We will play in Hyderabad which is her home town on January 31.

How would you assess 2019?

Compared to the year before, it may not be the same but such things don’t matter to me. I aim to enjoy every match when I walk onto the court and as long as I am doing that, everything is good.

What motivates you and how do you keep your level so high?

I’m a girl who enjoys simple things, spending time with family, my grandmother whom I love dearly. I have a habit of making very basic mistakes so most of the time my focus is to keep them to a minimum.

Does being No 2 in the world bother you?

Numbers have never really bothered me. I was very happy when I was World No 1 but I know such things are never permanent. I’m equally happy being World No 2 now. Being No 1 was definitely a very happy feeling. Even if I wasn’t so highly ranked, I would still have played the game with as much intensity and passion as I do now.

Which has been your favourite win so far?

A few special wins were in the national division to earn promotion to play first division games. I remember being the youngest player to compete in the first division. Then, in 2009, when I was 15, I was the runnerup at the Vietnam Open. The Singapore Superseries was special as it was my first international victory.

Have you made up your mind regarding retiring post Tokyo Olympics?

I haven’t. I will take a final call post the Olympics. I can just tell you that I want to do something different and interesting and will benefit my country, maybe like opening a school.