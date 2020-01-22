Home Sport Other

All India Chess Federation camps refuse to budge, court intervention likely

AICF seems headed for a battle in the court apart from the war of claims and counterclaims that has been going on for a while.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The warring factions of All India Chess Federation (AICF) are sticking to their guns, which might lead to the unprecedented situation of both sides holding parallel elections. As of now, the group headed by president PR Venketrama Raja is holding polls on February 10 in Chennai. Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s men are going ahead with plans of having it in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Judicial intervention seems likely as the Raja faction has moved Madras High Court, saying that the call by Chauhan’s faction to hold elections on February 9 should be declared invalid.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday, along with a previous appeal. Both sides have started the election process, and nominations are expected to be filed soon.

“The election to be held in Ahmedabad should be treated as proper because over 20 states are in favour of it. That shows who has the majority,” said an official belonging to the secretary’s group.

“Going by AICF rules, the president can’t be overruled by secretary. So the election convened by Raja should be deemed valid,” said an AICF veteran who supports the president. This group estimates that at least 17 associations are with them.

At present, 31 associations are eligible to vote. The electoral college consists of two voters from each. Since both sides are firm, there is a possibility of them holding elections simultaneously, if the court doesn’t rule otherwise.

The court will also come into the equation if the two sides conduct elections. So either way, AICF seems headed for a battle in the court apart from the war of claims and counterclaims that has been going on for a while.

According to sources in the Raja group, January 25 is the last date for filing nominations for the elections they are getting ready for. It is learnt that Raja will seek re-election, while Maharashtra’s RM Dongre will be the candidate for secretary.

The Chauhan group has set January 28 as the last date for nominations, while January 25 is the deadline for the associations to submit the two names who will cast their votes. Chauhan is expected to contest for secretary, while Gujarat’s Ajay Patel is their likely choice for president.

