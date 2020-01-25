Arshi century helps Tamil Nadu overcome Assam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Arshi Choudhary’s ton (103), Tamil Nadu thrashed Assam by 64 runs in the BCCI women U-23 one-dayers played at the TI Murugappa grounds.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 214/5 in 50 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 103, Pavithra Sridharan 48 n.o) bt Assam 150/8 in 50 ovs (Bedashree Borpatra Gohain 49, SB Keerthana 3/6). Points: Tamil Nadu 4; Assam 0. Chhattisgarh 120/9 in 50 ovs bt Saurashtra 64 in 42.5 ovs (Sujan Sama 29 n.o, Shivani Yadav 3/18). Points: Chhattisgarh 4; Saurashtra 0. Goa 98 in 38.1 ovs (Tejashwini Durgad 32, Siddhi S 4/11) lost to Rajasthan 99/3 in 35 ovs (Ayushi Garg 46, Sumitra Jat 30). Points: Rajasthan 4; Goa 0.

Kaza storms into final

Kaza Vinayak Sharma beat Arjun 6-0, 6-1 in the men’s semifinals of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis meet.

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Men: Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Arjun 6-0, 6-1; Vashisht bt Kavin Masilamani 6-1, 6-2. Women: Nithyaraj Baburaj bt Arthi Muiyan 6-2, 6-4; Sai Samhitha bt Anusha Kondaveti 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Finals: Men: Neeraj Elangovan/Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Irfan/Ihsan Hussain 7-6 (2),6-1. Women: Arthi Muniyan/Sai Smhitha bt Megha Muthukumar/Sai Avanthika 6-4, 6-2.

TN table tennis team

A 10-member Tamil Nadu team comprising of five men and women respectively will take part in the UTT 81st senior national and inter-state table tennis championship to be held at Hyderabad from January 27 to February 2. The players went through rigorous training for eight days at Raman High-Performance Centre under the watchful eyes of S Raman, A Srinivasa Rao and RS Raja.

Team: Men: Nitin Thiruvengadam, E Prabhakaran, Nikhil Suresh, Ananth Devarajan, S Preyesh. Women: N Vidya, Seraha Jacob, Sharmistha, Santhana Ishwarya, P Pavithra. Coaches: A Srinivasa Rao, B Bhuvaneswari, RS Raja.

Cricket tournament

Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school cricket tournament will be held at Sumangali grounds at Santosapuram and Medavakkam from February 3 during weekdays for the schools located inside the jurisdiction of the Chengalpattu district. There is no entry fee and the tournament will be players under 25 overs knock-out basis. For details, contact: 73585 97343.

St Joseph’s bag title

St Joseph’s College of Engineering defeated SRM Valliammai EC, Chennai 35-21, 35-22 in the final of the Anna University inter-zone ball badminton men’s tournament held in Trichy. Anna University physical director Dr Balamurugan gave away the awards.