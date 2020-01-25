India's bid in vain as Jordan gets to host Asia/Oceania Olympic boxing qualifiers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After India had shown interest to host the Asia/Oceania Olympic boxing qualifiers, the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force has announced that the event will be held in Amman, Jordan from March 3 to 11.

The event was originally planned to be held in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14. But after the outbreak of coronavirus in the region, the IOC Task Force had decided to shift the competition out of China on Wednesday.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh had expressed interest in hosting the meet and had written a letter to the IOC a few days ago. And he had the backing of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, who had also sent a letter to the IOC Task Force.

According to a BTF communication, after careful consideration, the committee decided to hand over the hosting rights to Jordan.