Sports Ministry to examine Rowing Federation of India's letter on merit

Prominent among the issues outlined by the ministry is that of proxy voting and allowing three councillors to vote.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rowing, Boating

Representational image.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rowing Federation of India has been in deep trouble after the sports ministry shot a letter saying its recognition will cease to exist if the National Sports Development Code 2011 is not followed. It nullified the December 6 elections of the body, which, interestingly were attended by both ministry and Indian Olympic Association observers.

Prominent among the issues outlined by the ministry is that of proxy voting and allowing three councillors to vote. The issue of proxy voting is not new in NSFs and the IOA. Even now, there are three members allowed to vote in some NSFs like the Fencing Association of India.

The rowing federation has sent out a reply to the ministry’s letter. It stated that all issues raised will be resolved and that an emergent general meeting has been convened on Saturday to amend the constitution as per sports ministry and IOA’s guidelines. It also requested the ministry to extend the deadline to February 29 so that elections could be conducted under the new constitution.

The sports ministry without elaborating much said it has not ‘de-recognised’ RFI. The ministry apparently only said that until and unless they meet the 2011 sports code, their recognition will cease from February 1 and a committee would be formed to govern the sport. The ministry did not see any controversy in this and this should not be seen as an isolated situation.

Sports secretary RS Julaniya did not want to be drawn into the controversy. "There is no controversy with the ministry’s letter," he told this daily. "We are not against any federation. All we are saying is that the federation should comply with the 2011 sports code. It’s the duty of the federation to do so." He did not want to comment on the letter sent by the RFI as he has not officially received it yet.

Whatever the reply, the secretary said it would be examined on merit. He also said that if there are concerns that need to be addressed, the federation can put forward which the ministry would evaluate. "Interest of sportspersons and the sport is paramount for the ministry," he said.

However, the haste in which the sports ministry has acted has raised a few eyebrows. Especially in light of quite a few associations that enjoy a ‘special peculiar sport’ status like the Equestrian Federation of India, the Yachting and Sailing Association of India and Indian Golf Union. Interestingly, the EFI has got an extension of recognition until March.

