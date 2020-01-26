Home Sport Other

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat questions Padma awards list, calls it 'slightly unfair'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat questioned the government's decision and said that deserving athletes were left out of the awards list.

Published: 26th January 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday showed her displeasure over the Padma awards list, which was announced yesterday.

"Who decides who shall be awarded? Are there current or former athletes in the jury? How does it even work? At the end, it all just seems slightly unfair.!!!!," she said in a statement.

On Saturday, boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

ALSO READ: Meet Padma Shri recipient Yogi Aeron, Himalayan doctor who treats burn patients for free

The 25-year-old said that Padma awards motivate athletes to do well in their filed.

"Every year, our government awards several sportspersons. These awards serve as great encouragement for sports and for athletes to continue chasing excellence," she said

Phogat questioned the government's decision and said that deserving athletes were left out of the awards list.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut conferred Padma Shri

"But it's also that numerous times these awards don't honour current achievements or instances of sporting success in the recent past. It's almost like the deserving getting left out each time. This has become a pattern and the 2020 awards list is no different," she added

Cricketer Zaheer Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai have been conferred with Padma Shri. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinesh Phogat Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Padma awards Padma Shri
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp