Black Mamba, Legend... Sporting world, politicians, artists mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died on Sunday when the helicopter he was travelling crashed and burst, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter.

The news of his death sent shock waves across the globe, especially among the sporting community, politicians, artists and fans of the star. Social media has been filled with obits and numerous posts in memory of the legend.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's how people reacted to the demise of the Lakers champion:

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do". - Kobe Bryant#KobeBryant #RIPMambapic.twitter.com/rezoqhAgDX — Darshan Bhatt (@_DarshanBhatt) January 27, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020

My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020

Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N8B4Tcr4KU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020

After scoring for PSG, Neymar flashed No. 24 to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/EOrk3cZAUd — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 26, 2020

The adidas family’s hearts are with the families, friends and all those affected by today’s tragedy. Kobe was a true legend that inspired others beyond the boundaries of the game. He will be greatly missed.⁣

⁣

Mamba forever. pic.twitter.com/u6MTnyux9K — adidas (@adidas) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant's final post on social media had been a tweet congratulating James on surpassing him.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

