Wrestling federation confident of Pakistan presence in Asian Championships

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is confident of Pakistan’s participation in the Asian Championships scheduled in New Delhi from February 18 to 23. Their participation had become doubtful after the Indian High Commission in Islamabad refused to accept Pakistan wrestlers’ passports and visa applications. However, the WFI has claimed that it sent necessary documents to authorities concerned including the home ministry for obtaining the approval.

“Yes, we have received Pakistan wrestlers’ documents for participation in the Asian event. We have forwarded the same for approval,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary WFI, said. Positive feedback from the WFI has boosted the confidence of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF). “After the Indian High Commission refused to accept our wrestlers’ passports and visa applications, we approached the WFI. They have assured us that an approval letter from the ministry of foreign affairs will be forwarded to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan,” Farid Ali, the PWF’s operational manager, said.

Earlier, the Indian federation had sent an invite to its Pakistan counterpart following which the latter started the visa process. “Arrival of contingents will start on February 16, so time is not an issue. We are positive about hosting Pakistani wrestlers,” Tomar added.

Denial of visas can complicate things for the WFI, as it can draw sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We have informed the United World Wrestling (UWW). Participation in the Asian event is mandatory if our wrestlers wish to take part in Olympic qualifiers in March. We cannot afford to lose out on that,” Ali added.

A total of four freestyle wrestlers from Pakistan along with a couple of officials are expected to travel to India for the event. Last year, after India denied visas to Pakistani shooters in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the IOC had banned the country from hosting international events. It was lifted only after written assurance from the Indian government.

Pakistan wrestlers had earlier borne the brunt of the strained relationship between the two countries, when they were denied visas for the Asian Championships in 2017. However, wrestlers from the country took part in the Junior Asian Championships in India in 2018.