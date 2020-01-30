Artists want NBA to change logo to Honor Kobe Bryant who died in helicopter crash

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people were on a helicopter that crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba.

NBA teams have paid tribute to the player by taking 24-second shot clock and 8-second back-court violations to start games, an ode to the numbers he wore during his prolific twenty-year career. The league has also decided to cancel Tuesday night's (Jan 28) Lakers and Clippers duel at Staples Center.

However, a viral petition has around two million signatures and has attracted the attention of many Hollywood celebrities.

in just 24 hours over 2 million people have signed the petition to make Kobe the new NBA logohttps://t.co/mSSQL09vqz pic.twitter.com/XsOTziKD9k — New Branches (@new_branches) January 28, 2020

Rapper Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, singer Justin Bieber, Usher and more have all shown support for backing the movement.

Meek Mill wrote on his Instagram, "Petition on @ballislife go sign!!!."

"New logo. @nba Let's do what's right," rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram.

Singer Usher also shared the same picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Couldn't be a better time or all-around athlete and person for it. #changethelogo."

The untimely demise of the NBA player has completely moved entire Hollywood.