STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'A' Tokyo dream starts to ebb for Indian swimmers as pools remain closed

Freestyle swimmer Khade feels if pools do not open soon, making the A cut will be difficult.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Virdhawal Khade

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disappointment, setback, frustration. In a chat with some top swimmers, these words came up frequently. Swimming pools across the country remain closed due to the pandemic, leaving the likes of Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and others in a fix. Six swimmers have attained the B qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics. Their goal of achieving the A mark keeps getting distant as swimming facilities stay inaccessible.

Freestyle swimmer Khade feels if pools do not open soon, making the A cut will be difficult. “Whenever we start training in the pool, it will be from zero. We will take another five to six months of training to reach the level we were in March or earlier. A couple of months from now, if we are still not in the pool, we are is unlikely to see anyone (Indian) making the A cut,” Khade said.

Khade attained B qualification mark last year, with a timing of 22.44s in 50m freestyle. Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly, 1:58.45), Srihari (100m backstroke, 54.69s), Kushagra Rawat (800m freestyle, 8:07.99), Aryan Makhija (800m freestyle, 8:07.80) and Advait Page (800m freestyle, 8:00.76) have also achieved the B mark, which does not guarantee a Tokyo ticket. Only an A cut, which is always an uphill task, assures that. For Khade the target is 22.01, 1:56:48 for Sajan and 53.85 for Srihari. Rawat, Page and Makhija have to clock 7:54:31.

Among the six, Sajan is the luckiest. He is training in Thailand. “In USA, Australia and also in Europe and other countries, swimmers are training. The rest of the world was already ahead of us when we were at our peak. As we took a few steps back, others are improving,” added the 28-year-old Khade, who recently pondered retirement. He is still to take a final call.

With stadia and sports complexes opening in some states, other disciplines are gradually getting back to training. Track and field athletes have started light work at SAI centers. Wrestlers are sparring with dummies. Hockey players are at home now, but their training had started in Bengaluru before they left.
“It is a drawback that we cannot train. I hope the government gives permission to open pools soon. They can at least open for those who are close to achieving Olympic qualification and may be also for others. It is frustrating that other athletes have been allowed to train, but not swimmers,” Srihari said.

The Swimming Federation of India is aware of the problem. Officials are trying to get swimmers back in pool for training, making requests to the government, but nothing has happened so far.

Despite that, Dronacharya award-winning coach Nihar Ameen remains positive. “I am hopeful the pools will open and our swimmers can start swimming. The sooner we get the good news, the better.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics swimmers swimming pools Virdhawal Khade
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp