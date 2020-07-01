Min appeal in NSF case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has filed a fresh application in the Delhi High Court seeking its consent to grant provisional recognition to 57 National Sports Federation (NSFs) until September 30.

The bench had asked the ministry to withdraw recognition to 54 NSFs last week. The application filed through the central government’s standing counsel said, “non-renewal of annual recognition of NSFs is detrimental to the overall development of the sports especially the sportspersons who are otherwise presently demoralised due to Covid-19 since all training and competitions were put on hold.

The government is in the process for planning and resumption of training...” A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri had passed the order.