STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton targets record as F1 returns after lengthy COVID-19 hiatus

Austria's Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will play host to the first race of the season, which otherwise would have been the 11th race on the normal calendar.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, sits in his garage. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SPEILBERG: Defending champion Lewis Hamilton will be targetting Michael Schumacher's record when Formula One returns this weekend after the 2019-20 season was savaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Austria's Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will play host to the first race of the season, which otherwise would have been the 11th race on the normal calendar.

Six-time champion Hamilton, who is gunning to equal Schumacher's all-time record of seven titles, stated recently that everyone will have to follow changes put in place by the authorities for the sport to operate successfully in the wake of the pandemic.

"We are preparing the best way we can for what is going to be the most difficult season that Formula 1 and all of us has experienced," Hamilton told Mercedes earlier this week as per Sky Sports.

"With the difficult times that we're facing and the changes that we have to make in order to operate."

Several laws have been put in place for safety of everyone involved which will see the F1 in a brand new avatar altogether.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who had earlier announced that this will be his final year with Ferrari, expressed his happiness with the prospect of getting back on the circuit after the long enforced break.

We've been waiting now for quite a long time - and it has started to feel like a long time," Vettel told Ferrari as per Sky Sports.

"Having a tease in Mugello was nice but getting back in the real car for the real thing is definitely what we are looking forward to. Going racing, competing with the others

"Austria is a place that I like and a circuit that I like so it's good to know that we are finally allowed to get back," he added.

Meanwhile in a noble gesture, Mercedes will have black-liveried cars in the 2020 season as the world champions aim to make a visual stand against racism and for diversity in the wake of 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will race black-liveried Mercedes cars.

Further, Formula One drivers have also discussed 'taking a knee' at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix as per reports.

McLaren's Lando Norris has said: "If we are going to do it, we should all do it as a grid.

"We will do whatever we can to show we care and respect everyone. We will do what is right when the time comes," he was quoted as saying by BBC.

The 2020 season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track on July 12.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place a week after that, before a break. Then there will be two back-to-back races at Silverstone (August 2 & August 9), followed by the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona (August 16).

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that on August 30, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton Formula One
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp