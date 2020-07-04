STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-state-one-unit rule leaves Bengaluru Hockey Association, Hockey Coorg in a fix

The rule means Hockey Karnataka will now be the only team representing the state in the national championships

Published: 04th July 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey India chief Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad

Hockey India chief Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hockey India's one-state-one-unit rule, which came into effect from Wednesday, has left the Bengaluru Hockey Association (BHA) and Hockey Coorg worried. The two associations along with Hockey Karnataka used to field a team each in the nationals in the past. The rule means Hockey Karnataka will now be the only team representing the state in the national championships.

The national body in January wrote a letter to ten associate units, including BHA (erstwhile Karnataka Hockey Association) and Hockey Coorg, stating their membership would be withdrawn after July 1. The BHA replied immediately to the national body, asking if the status quo could be maintained and they can feature in the nationals.

They, however, were told that ‘it was the IOA’s decision’. The BHA has not heard anything so far even after writing to the Indian Olympics Association, claimed BHA secretary K Krishnamurthy.
There is a general feeling among both the BHA and Hockey Coorg that the move will make life difficult for players.

 “The decision will be detrimental to the players’ interests. When it comes to Hockey Karnataka, most of the players are from DYES (Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports) and Sports Authority of India. BHA gives chances to players at the district level, who could not make it to DYES and SAI. Most of these (district) players come from humble beginnings. If there is only one team, it will be difficult for such players, who might lose interest in hockey,” said Krishnamurthy, who remains hopeful that the IOA will show some empathy and make an exception, whereby they can participate in the nationals.

If the said policy is not overturned, Hockey Coorg will also lose the right to take part in the nationals. Hockey is extremely popular in Coorg and several players including SV Sunil, SK Uthappa, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Nithin Thimmaiah, VR Raghunath among others have represented the country.

The Coorg body is primarily worried about the future of promising kids, who have it in them to make it to the top in the coming years. “When one plays at the national level, they get huge experience. It is an ideal opportunity for players to impress the selectors, which in turn can help them play for the country. With this rule, I fear for kids in the junior and the sub-junior categories. The young kids might not get much chance and they might sink into oblivion,” said B Chengappa, Hockey Coorg’s secretary.

