Sprint cyclists set to begin practice in Imphal from Monday

NEW DELHI: The sprint cyclists in Manipur will start training from Monday with SAI stepping in to conduct the training camp in Imphal due to the Delhi High Court order not granting recognition to any national sports federations (NSFs) currently.The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) had spoken to the Manipur government over allowing the cyclists, who were already there, to begin practice. It had taken time but after the cyclists also raised the issue, the government gave them the required permission.

The cyclists and the coach got a call from the state sports department regarding beginning training from Monday while the coach received a letter of permission. CFI’s plan of having the endurance group train in Patiala has not got received the go-ahead and as of now, only the sprint cyclists already in Manipur will begin preparations. “We had a virtual meeting with our coach and fellow cyclists and it was decided that we will begin training from Monday. It will be light training at first and hopefully, the other cyclists can join soon,” one of the top cyclists told this daily.

Five cyclists and one coach will be there. Since hostel facilities have not opened at the Khuman Lampak stadium, cyclists will travel to and fro from their homes. The core sprint group also consists of a couple of cyclists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands but till further notice, they will not be a part of the training camp.The cyclists who will begin drills from Monday include L Ronaldo Singh, Y Rojit Singh, Jemsh Singh, Rahul, Rejia and coach Gautamani Devi.

“Maybe after July 10, we will take a call as to how we can sort out the travel and accommodation process for the remaining athletes and coaches. We are in discussion with the sports ministry to sort these out along with other SOPs. We are hopeful that soon the full-fledged camp can begin. Till then at least a few can begin their preparations,” a top CFI official added.Road training has begun for cyclists in Manipur and they get a couple of hours early in the morning to train.

Lack of competitions

The CFI and all Indian athletes were looking forward to the Junior World Championships in August. But even that has been cancelled and it looks like there won’t be any competition for the cyclists this year. CFI chairman Onkar Singh, who is also the secretary of the Asian Cycling Confederation, said that the continental body are trying to formulate the calendar for next year. “We are in talks. All cyclists need competitive action and hopefully, once a bit of normalcy resumes, we can create a proper calendar.”