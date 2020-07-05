STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sprint cyclists set to begin practice in Imphal from Monday

The cyclists and the coach got a call from the state sports department regarding beginning training from Monday while the coach received a letter of permission.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The sprint cyclists in Manipur will start training from Monday with SAI stepping in to conduct the training camp in Imphal due to the Delhi High Court order not granting recognition to any national sports federations (NSFs) currently.The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) had spoken to the Manipur government over allowing the cyclists, who were already there, to begin practice. It had taken time but after the cyclists also raised the issue, the government gave them the required permission.

The cyclists and the coach got a call from the state sports department regarding beginning training from Monday while the coach received a letter of permission. CFI’s plan of having the endurance group train in Patiala has not got received the go-ahead and as of now, only the sprint cyclists already in Manipur will begin preparations. “We had a virtual meeting with our coach and fellow cyclists and it was decided that we will begin training from Monday. It will be light training at first and hopefully, the other cyclists can join soon,” one of the top cyclists told this daily.

Five cyclists and one coach will be there. Since hostel facilities have not opened at the Khuman Lampak stadium, cyclists will travel to and fro from their homes. The core sprint group also consists of a couple of cyclists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands but till further notice, they will not be a part of the training camp.The cyclists who will begin drills from Monday include L Ronaldo Singh, Y Rojit Singh, Jemsh Singh, Rahul, Rejia and coach Gautamani Devi.

“Maybe after July 10, we will take a call as to how we can sort out the travel and accommodation process for the remaining athletes and coaches. We are in discussion with the sports ministry to sort these out along with other SOPs. We are hopeful that soon the full-fledged camp can begin. Till then at least a few can begin their preparations,” a top CFI official added.Road training has begun for cyclists in Manipur and they get a couple of hours early in the morning to train. 

Lack of competitions
The CFI and all Indian athletes were looking forward to the Junior World Championships in August. But even that has been cancelled and it looks like there won’t be any competition for the cyclists this year. CFI chairman Onkar Singh, who is also the secretary of the Asian Cycling Confederation, said that the continental body are trying to formulate the calendar for next year. “We are in talks. All cyclists need competitive action and hopefully, once a bit of normalcy resumes, we can create a proper calendar.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sprint cyclist
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp