STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Grandmaster RB Ramesh quits as chief selector of All India Chess Federation citing politics

Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan faction's insistence on Tania Sachdev causes dispute in team selection for the Online Chess Olympiad to be played from July 22 to August 30.

Published: 07th July 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Grandmaster RB Ramesh

Grandmaster RB Ramesh (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faction feud in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has claimed an unexpected victim. Grandmaster RB Ramesh has resigned as chief of the three-member selection committee, following interference in selecting the team for the Online Chess Olympiad to be played from July 22 to August 30.

"I am basically a chess coach and want to focus on the progress of my students, rather than getting caught in the politics of the federation. There was some dispute in the selection process, which is one of the main reasons why I quit as a selector," Ramesh told The New Indian Express on Tuesday. He sent his resignation to both AICF factions and FIDE, the world governing body of chess.

While Ramesh refused to elaborate, the AICF faction headed by president PR Venketrama Raja claimed in a media release there was pressure from secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s side to include a "Delhi-based player". Names were not mentioned, but it is learnt the player is Tania Sachdev, India women’s No 4.

Tania would have made the cut as a second reserve (there are two main players in men's and women's plus two reserves each) going by her rating, but it is not the sole criterion. For the Online Olympiad, players are also required to have played at least nine games from October 2019 to March 2020. Tania didn’t tick this box. The women’s reserves slots went to Bhakti Kulkarni and R Vaishali.

This daily verified that Tania's selection was indeed the bone of contention. The selection committee pointed out that she doesn’t meet the requirement of playing a certain number of games in the period specified. This is done to ensure that players are active and adequately in touch with the game at the time of selection. According to sources, Ramesh quit after the Chauhan faction proposed Tania’s name multiple times.

Chauhan termed this a campaign to malign him. "I never interfered in selection. This is an attempt for cheap publicity (by the Raja faction). It is said I was trying to help a Delhi player. If trying to clarify certain things is a problem, then I don’t have any comments to make... From trainer to sponsor, I had everything lined up but now everybody is in a dilemma because of this interference by Raja," he said.

The Raja faction said Chauhan was trying to interfere in the selection process. "Mr Chauhan, who claims to be the AICF secretary, insisted on including the name of a Delhi player. When reminded by Ramesh that the player didn’t qualify on technical grounds, Mr Chauhan forwarded the confidential mails directly to the player concerned," said an AICF statement signed by 'acting' secretary Vijay Deshpande.

Raja had removed Chauhan from the secretary’s post in March and appointed Deshpande in his place. Chauhan has said this move is illegal. It can be noted that the sports ministry recognises him as secretary and Raja as president. At a recent meeting with the ministry, these two officials represented AICF.

Ramesh is the first prominent name caught in this crossfire between the sides going on for several months. Part of India’s Chess Olympiad teams in 1996 and 2002, he was coach of the sides in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. A number of India’s promising youngsters have come from his academy. Chauhan and Deshpande both said they have requested Ramesh to continue.

Team chosen by AICF (reserves in brackets)

Men: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi (P Harikrishna, Arvind Chithambaram)

Women: K Humpy, D Harika, (Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali)

Junior boys: Nihal Sarin (R Pragnanandhaa)

Junior girls: Divya Deshmukh (Vantika Agarwal).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online Chess Olympiad Chess politics All India Chess Federation AICF politcs RB Ramesh RB Ramesh resignation
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp