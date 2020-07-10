STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India President Mohammad Mushtaq Ahmed resigns

HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam, who was senior vice president in the federation, as the officiating president in Ahmad's place.

Published: 10th July 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey India president Mohammad Mushtaq Ahmed

Hockey India president Mohammad Mushtaq Ahmed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad has resigned from his position citing personal commitments, a development that was expected after the Sports Ministry asked him to quit, declaring his election violative of the national sports code's tenure guidelines.

HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam, who was senior vice president in the federation, as the officiating president in Ahmad's place.

"Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur's Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India," the national body said in a press release.

"This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmad received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.

"In the meeting convened today, the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted.

" The Sports Ministry had found that Ahmad had violated the tenure cap guidelines of the code in the 2018 elections, when he took charge of the President's position.

In a July 6 letter addressed to HI secretary general Rajinder Singh, the Ministry asked the federation "to conduct fresh election for the post of president" by September 30 for the remaining term, that is, "upto 30.09.2022...".

"... the matter has been examined... and it has been observed that Mushtaque Ahmad had earlier served as Treasurer in Hockey India from 2010-2014 and secretary general from 2014-2018.

The instant term 2018-2022 of Mushtaque as president is his third consecutive term as office-bearer in HI," the letter said.

"Thus his election as president of HI is not in consonance with the government guidelines limiting age and tenure of office-bearers of National Sports Federations," it added.

Under the Sports Code (of 2011), office-bearers of an NSF can have only two consecutive terms of four years each.

But after later amendments, a president can hold office for three terms.

The election of Ahmad as HI president in 2018 has been a matter of controversy between the NSF and the ministry.

In an RTI reply, it was revealed that the sports ministry, in 2019, had held Ahmad's election as HI president on October 1, 2018 violative of the Sports Code as he had served as an office-bearer for two terms.

In a letter on February 13, 2019, the ministry asked Ahmad to demit office immediately and told the HI to hold elections for president's post.

In response to this (on February 23, 2019), HI contended that the revised age and tenure guidelines were issued on May 1, 2010 and cannot be applied retrospectively.

HI was not a recognised federation in 2010.

It got recognition on February 28, 2014 and at that point in time, Ahmad was serving as a treasurer, having been elected to the post in elections held on August 5, 2010.

He was elected as secretary general on October 13, 2014 before becoming president in 2018.

HI said the 2018 elections were its second after recognition and Ahmad is currently serving his second term as an office-bearer.

The ministry, however, ruled that the guidelines "are applied at the time of granting recognition (in February 2014) and accordingly the tenure of office-bearer at the time of recognition is considered while examining the eligibility".

PTI SSC PM PM 07101352 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey India Hockey India president Mohammad Mushtaq Ahmed
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp