STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Squash body advertises for post of head coach

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is on the lookout for a coach to train the Indian team from October.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Squash (File photo

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is on the lookout for a coach to train the Indian team from October. The contract period will be two years till the end of the Asian Games in September 2022. An advertisement has been posted on the Sports Authority of India’s page as well as SRFI’s website.

The coach’s role will be based on events. It is mainly aimed at preparing athletes for the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games. “It is a full-time job but the coach need not be based in India. He will train the players during national camps while accompanying them for major tournaments. Hence the event-based role,” SRFI secretary Cyrus Poncha explained to this daily.

This might benefit the players, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and reluctance of foreign coaches to come to the country. The ideal candidate should have participated in continental championships. The job description says the SRFI is looking at hiring someone below 50 years of age. Also, the coach needs to have good knowledge of doubles.

“The federation has been discussing the possibility of hiring a top coach for some time. We thought now is a good time to look at this profile of coach as we are targetting the CWG and Asiad. We need to prepare for the long term,” Poncha added. The last date to send entries is July 22 and the candidate is also asked to mention his weekly professional fees.

Regarding training, worsening conditions in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai means a return to competitive action might not be on the cards anytime soon. “Things are difficult now. Cases are rising all over, so not one major centre can be looked at. We need to wait for some sort of normalcy to return before we take a call.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Squash Rackets Federation of India
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp