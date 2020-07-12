STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Athletes should be given a higher pedestal in society: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said that those who win medals at big international meets find it easier to get sponsorship deals but the same is not the case with those who don't win.

Published: 12th July 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that those who have dedicated their life to sport and representing the nation at international events should be respected in the same way as those who win medals.

Speaking at the virtual farewell organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for former athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh, Rijiju said that while the central government is willing to support any athlete that has represented India at international meets, he hopes the state governments similarly lend a helping hand.

"It is important that athletes get respect," said Rijiju. "Dignity, respect and honour of players has to be maintained at every level of the society. If we cannot give athletes at a higher pedestal of recognition in society, it will send a wrong message. Athletic achievement comes with dedication, discipline and commitment. We must ensure that our star athletes are respected at every level.

"When I hear that a former player does not have money for treatment or are suffering financially, I feel very sad. So we keep trying through the government to help athletes in whichever way we can."

Rijiju said that those who win medals at big international meets find it easier to get sponsorship deals but the same is not the case with those who don't win.

"Those who could not win anything but dedicated their lives to sport should be helped by society and the government to live a good life. That's why we had decided that anyone who has represented India at any level will be given help whenever they face any difficulty and I hope that the state governments also help them out.

"But it's not just the government, society as a whole should come together to help out the needy sportsperson. For sport to be a big part of life, the sportspersons should be given the respect they deserve," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Indian Athletes
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp