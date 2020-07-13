STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiren Rijiju to have meeting with state ministers

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting via video conference with ministers in charge of sports in all states and Union Territories on Tuesday and Wednesday. This interaction is aimed at charting out a roadmap for development in the grassroots as well as activities of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS).

The states have been divided into two groups to ensure that each representative gets enough time to present his or her case. “The country is in the second phase of unlocking and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports,” said Rijiju.

The agenda of the meeting includes review of actions during the lockdown, as well as discussions on restarting activities at the state level and identification of budding talent through competitions at block and district levels. Inclusion of fitness and sports as part of the curriculum in schools will be discussed, with plans to conduct Khelo India events and Youth Festivals later this year or early next year.

“The sports ministry has already decided to set up Khelo India State Centers of Excellence in all states and UTs. Further, 1000 Khelo India Centers (KIC) at the district levels will be set up,” added the minister.
Rijiju said the ‘one state, one sport’ policy by the government will be discussed to ensure its early implementation. 

