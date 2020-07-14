Cycling Federation of India awaits SAI nod for Patiala camp

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cycling Federation of India’s (CFI) plans for national camp in Imphal has hit a roadblock due to the court’s de-recognition of national sports federations. Now, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked them to hold a short camp in Patiala. The body and cyclists are wary and awaiting final clearance. CFI got the first call last week when SAI officials told them about holding the camp in Patiala. While the federation and SAI are still discussing modalities, cyclists in Manipur remain hesitant. They plan to talk with the federation this week.

“Our coach informed us of this. We need to begin training. The federation has been pushing our case strongly. We appreciate that, but we need to be apprised of the situation in Patiala. We plan to have a video call with the federation and put forward points of our own,” a cyclist told this daily on condition of anonymity. Cyclists in Manipur (five plus coach) had begun light training at Khuman Lampak Stadium. Due to rains, most of their work has remained indoors. After the boxers’ fiasco, the CFI wants a clearance from SAI before asking athletes to travel.

“We are yet to get a final clearance. Duration of quarantine, testing of players, travel arrangements need to be discussed. We are awaiting instructions. No decision will be made in haste,” a CFI official added. On why the federation didn’t ask SAI to conduct the camp in Imphal despite Manipur being relatively safe, the official added, “There will be problems with stay as the Imphal centre does not have a hostel. SAI informed us that housing facility is needed to start a national camp. Also, NIS Patiala has better facilities and we need to start training, so we agreed.” Cycling camps and other activities are usually held in Delhi’s IG Stadium around August. The velodrome is undergoing repair and work is estimated to be completed by August 15. The CFI wants the cyclists to have a short stay in Patiala before bringing them back to Delhi. “It will be good if our athletes train a bit before arriving in Delhi. The accommodation here is top notch and they will remain safe here.”