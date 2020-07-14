STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flight cancellation extends 17-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga's stay at home in Aizawl

17-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was given special permission to go home after he became homesick in Patiala.

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who is currently with his family in Aizawl, was scheduled to leave from his hometown to Patiala on July 18.

However, those plans have gone for a toss with his scheduled flight on Saturday getting cancelled. The 17-year-old has informed the Sports Authority of India, who will now have to book new tickets for the lifter from Mizoram.

“Now, I am not sure when I will be leaving from here as the flight booked for 18th has been cancelled. Hopefully, another flight ticket will be booked at the earliest. SAI will get the tickets done for me. As of now, I am not sure about the exact details of my quarantine (where exactly and how long), but I know I will have to be quarantined after I leave from here,” Jeremy told The New Indian Express.

He also added that the flight was from Mizoram to Kolkata first and then to Delhi, after which he would have travelled to Patiala by road.

The 67 kg weightlifter was given special permission to go home after he became homesick in Patiala. He could finally reunite with his family after serving a 14-day quarantine earlier this month.

Though away from NIS Patiala, where other top weightlifters, including Mirabai Chanu, have started light training, he is still in touch with team coaches, including national coach Vijay Sharma.

“I am doing some sort of lifting, exercises and training here as well. But, yes, my training is lighter. I am also in contact with Vijay sir and he tells me to keep on working on my fitness and continue with training too," concluded Jeremy.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga
