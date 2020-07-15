First positive case of banned growth hormone, NADA to widen its net

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could possibly be the first case of doping with the banned human growth hormone (HGH) in Indian sports, a weightlifter returned positive in an out-of-competition blood test at NIS Patiala earlier this year.

Pardeep Singh, a Gold Coast Commonwealth Games medallist, was provisionally suspended after his A sample tested positive.

The lifter was apparently asked to leave the camp after the test results were communicated to the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) after National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conveyed the news.

However, because of the lockdown, Singh’s B sample is yet to be tested. Since blood sample collections are rare, detections of hGH are rarer. NADA has confirmed that the banned substance was found in Singh’s sample. It is a growth hormone used generally by athletes in power and endurance sports.

“This is the first case of hGH in the country,” revealed NADA director general Navin Agarwal. “We got enough indication about the use of the banned substance and were on the lookout. We started collecting blood samples from athletes for testing. This sample was taken out of competition,” he said.

“Since transporting blood samples is difficult because of travel restrictions, we will not be collecting more samples right now. After necessary risk assessment and reworking the test distribution plan, we will start collecting more blood samples to detect it,” he said.

HGH can be found in injectable form and is readily available in the market as well. Whether more samples can be collected once WADA lifts its sanctions on National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi, as transportation will be faster, said Agarwal. “This will definitely help us to test more blood samples.”

“HGH has anabolic properties,” said Ashok Ahuja, former head of sports medicine sciences at NIS Patiala.

“It helps build muscle mass. There was a problem in detecting it earlier, so a lot of cases might have gone undetected. But now the methods have been standardised and it has become easy to detect.” Ahuja believes lifters have been using this for some time.

“Clinically, it is meant for kids whose growth is affected. It has side effects like any anabolic agent. It increases muscle mass and tends to damage bones, ultimately affecting the cardiovascular system,” Ahuja said. Apart from Pardeep, a couple of Khelo India University Games athletes have tested positive, and one from All India Police Games.

What is HGH?

Human growth hormone is synthesised and secreted by cells in the anterior pituitary gland which is located at the base of the brain.

Prohibited substance

It is prohibited both in and out-of-competition under section S2 of WADA’s List of Prohibited Substances and Methods. Sanction up to four years.

Effect on athletic performance

Some of the effects attributed to hGH, which may explain the attraction for its use as a doping agent, especially in power and endurance sports, include reduction of body fat (lipolysis), increase in muscle mass and strength (anabolic effect), as well as tissue-repairing effects (recovery) on the musculoskeletal system.

It also appears to be used synergistically with other performance-enhancing drugs, thus having an effect, albeit indirect, on muscle anabolism and athletic performance.