STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hungarian GP: Mercedes top FP3 as Red Bull struggle for grip

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton ensured a 1-2 finish for Mercedes in the third Free Practice session for the Hungarian GP.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOGYOROD: Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton ensured a 1-2 finish for Mercedes in the third Free Practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday as Red Bull struggled with grip at a cloudy Hungaroring.

Bottas led teammate Hamilton in the time sheets, with the Finn's blistering time of 1:15.437 set after the halfway point on soft tyres -- which every driver used to set their fastest lap.

Bottas was just 0.042 seconds quicker than Hamilton by the end of the hour as the Silver Arrows made it a second 1-2 of the weekend having topped FP1 in front of the Racing Points.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez finished just 0.161 seconds behind Hamilton while his teammate Lance Stroll finished fifth. Between them was a much improved Charles LeClerc, whose Ferrari teammate Sebatian Vettel finished eighth overall after topping FP2 on Friday.

The Red Bull duo continued in relatively anonymous form as Max Verstappen finished sixth. His RB16 was noticeably skittish at points, and he could not prevent a spin at Turn 12 early in the session.

His teammate Alex Albon was 12th overall, as the two drivers struggled to get to grips with a car they called "unpredictable" after Friday's running.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hungarian GP Hungarian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Red Bull
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp