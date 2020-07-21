STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Geeta Phogat eyes 2021 Olympics, begins preparation

Geeta Phogat said postponement of the Tokyo Games came as a blessing in disguise for her as she now has more time to prepare for the mega event.

Published: 21st July 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Geeta Phogat

Wrestler Geeta Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India wrestler Geeta Phogat expressed her desire to make a comeback and represent the country at the 2021 Olympic Games during paddler Mudit Dani's online chat show In The Sportlight. The Dangal girl said the postponement of the mega event came as a blessing in disguise for her as she now has more time to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

"Since the Olympics has been postponed, I'm hoping to compete in it. This one year will give me sufficient time to prepare for the trials and the qualification events," said Geeta, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Commonwealth Games in 2010.

"I have gained some weight during pregnancy, so my priority would be to get fit. And after that, whatever qualifying tournament is there, I will participate and try to book a place for the Olympics," she added.

The World Championships bronze medallist Geeta married fellow Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar Saroha in 2016 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Arjun in December last year. Geeta said it was difficult to work out initially after pregnancy but she's getting the momentum gradually.

"I started fitness training sometime back but the doctor advised me to wait as I have to feed my kid. We wrestlers are not used to doing light workouts. But since the last couple of months, I have started getting into the groove. Training is difficult without an opponent so I'm doing whatever exercises are possible at home," the wrestler said.

Away from the mat since pregnancy, the 31-year-old Geeta is aware that she has to work hard for the comeback due to healthy competition in the Indian camp. However, she's happy with the progress Indian wrestling has made in the last few years.

"Lot of things have changed performance-wise for India in the last four to five years. Four of our wrestlers including Vinesh (Phogat) have qualified for the upcoming World Championships. This indicates how our wrestlers are prepared for the Olympics. Winning medals at the World Championship is very challenging and if we can repeat the feat as we did in 2019 then we will be strong contenders for the medal at Olympics," concluded Geeta, who was the first woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics in 2012 held in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Geeta Phogat Olympics 2021 Olympic Games 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2021
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp